I woke up recently and nothing hurt. When I realized this was not symptomatic of my overnight death, the absence of physical discomfort dawned on me like a desert sunrise.
Most days, as most people know, especially those rife with worldly wisdom, are not like that. It’s closer to ouch, ooh and aye, aye, aye. We shuffle, groan, creak and make sounds that other people ought to be spared.
This day — the day without pain — was different. Nothing hurt. In bed, out of bed or anytime the rest of the morning.
I was healed, I felt great and I was on a new arc bending towards youth rather than justice.
That afternoon, I went for a desert wildflower walk with my 93-year-old mother and Fabi, her aide-de-camp. The wildflowers were fading as the most recent rains had not yet arrived. However, there were still lupine, creosote, beavertail cactus, desert dandelion, indigo and sand verbena scattered on the desert floor.
Halfway through the walk, spotting an explosion of flowers up a narrow draw, I scampered up the pitch like the desert mountain goat I had become. Why not? I was young, agile and pain-free.
Surrounded by wildflowers, I called for Fabi and suggested she take a look, which she did.
“They’re beautiful,” she said.
Yes, they are. Sometimes, it pays to make an extra effort and go where the young and the agile go. Let this be a lesson to you, I thought.
When we turned to walk down the draw, I looked at the glory of the desert expanse, took one step and my trusty, gray, extra-wide New Balance Walking Strike Path shoes slipped — first the left and then, as if on cue, the right — on the gravelly, desert dirt. Although I tried to right myself by throwing my arms in the air as if I were singing the "Hallelujah" chorus, I fell flat on my back. My head bounced against the hard desert soil like a coconut. Although I was wounded, and who knew the extent of my injuries, I was grateful I hadn’t fallen into the arms of a beavertail cactus.
I laid on my back and looked at the blue desert sky, not unlike Charlie Brown after he missed kicking the football.
“Are you OK?” said Fabi, concerned because, like Charlie Brown, I must have achieved some height before unceremoniously reacquainting myself with terra firma.
I thought about blaming my shoes or the slippery terrain that anybody could have slipped on regardless of their station in life, but I didn’t because when you’re lying on your back looking at the sky, speech, explanation, and equivocation seem unworthy of the moment.
“I’m fine,” and I rolled over, climbing to my feet in sections. I almost slipped again but saved myself by throwing out my arms as if I were doing the Funky Chicken.
I looked at my appendages as if they belonged to some other unlucky soul. The poor fellow’s left leg was bleeding, having raked against the gravel, the palm of his left hand had sustained a small quarter-inch cut and he had banged his left shoulder.
Other than that and that Fabi could never look at him again without pity, he was fine.
It reminded me of the riddle of the Sphinx: “What walks on four legs in the morning, two legs at noon and three legs in the evening?”
Oedipus replied: “Man, who as a baby crawls on four legs, then walks on two legs as an adult and in old age walks with a cane as his third leg.”
“Man” is the right answer until a man falls on his back and a man doesn’t have a leg on which to stand. Man can also be pain-free in the morning and wiser in the afternoon. Tell me this isn’t a great life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.