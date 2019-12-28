It’s the last dance for Art Garcia, and what a dance it’s been.
Nobody died, but Garcia recently retired after 27 years as a popular senior physical therapist assistant at Encompass Health. Given the tears his fellow employees shed on his last day, you would have thought they were putting him in a box.
We should be so loved. So respected. So sought after by patients that when he's taking a day off, they’re ready to turn around, go home and get under the covers.
“'We want Art,' people say,” his fellow therapist Mark Henson said. “Patients come in to claim the dance or hug he promised them if they did their exercises and worked hard.”
Eleven years ago, I did a story on Garcia and he hasn’t seemed to have aged or become less impressive. That story started like this:
“If you have a stroke, God forbid, or a heart attack or you tumble in the shower and you end up under Art Garcia’s care, I would suggest avoiding saying the following: 'Why me?,' 'I can’t walk across the room' and 'I’ll never get better.' Better to avoid words like 'never,' 'can’t' and 'won’t.'”
The 70-year-old Garcia could have taken that approach himself but didn’t and since he hasn’t, has been an inspiration to patients, family and co-workers.
Garcia is barely 5 feet tall, drags a leg because it’s fused after being stricken with polio when he was 2, one year before the vaccine was developed. Garcia, who was born in Mexico City, has been in an iron lung twice and doctors told his parents he’d never walk. He’s spent the rest of his life proving doctors wrong and giving people the faith that they might prove their doctors wrong, too.
Garcia moved to Fresno when he was 10, receiving help from a surgeon named Dr. Edward Hilderbrand, who saved his life, he said. Garcia later returned the favor when he become a therapist and worked with the surgeon’s wife who had had a terrible stroke.
“He hugged me and said, 'I took care of you as a child and now you are taking care of my wife,'” Garcia said.
STRENGTH IN SMALL PACKAGE
It is something to see Garcia work. Not only is he meticulous, but he is inordinately strong, Henson said.
“Don’t let his size fool you. He can pick up 300-pound patients,” said Henson. (Garcia once shoved the not-weak-or-small Henson out of a golf cart after Henson suggested that Garcia was not strong enough to outdrive a fellow golfer.)
Garcia has a passion and an almost uncanny feel for orthopedics, according to Jeanette Menchaca, director of therapy operations at Encompass Health.
“He is the master of the residual limb wrap (also known as the stump wrap)," Menchaca said. “Art’s wrap is smooth and there are no wrinkles when he makes his turns. This makes a huge difference in comfort for an amputee.”
Garcia is also legendary for increasing a patient’s range of motion, removing casts (doctors still call him and ask him to do it) and being able to look at a walker and see that it’s 1 inch too high or low.
When Menchaca and his fellow employees talk about him, it sounds like they are quoting a passage from the Perfect Employee Handbook that includes his 10-year stretch of perfect attendance.
“Art never used age or his disability to do less than his share,” Menchaca said, noting he showed up last Friday, the day after he received his last paycheck. “He’s genuinely humble, a great team player and a mentor. He’s always joking or finding a way to lighten everybody’s load and spirits."
Garcia charms patients who have refused therapy into taking it and then inspiring them to accomplish things they never thought they could.
Menchaca is thinking about putting up a plaque over Garcia’s mat and workspace calling it “Art’s Corner.” Menchaca thought so highly of him that she let him choose the color of their scrubs: Dodger blue, for his favorite team.
“I’ve hired new people, and good people, but I haven’t hired another Art,” she said.
READY FOR RETIREMENT
Garcia gave notice of his retirement during his employee performance review in October.
“We were talking about his goals and he said, ‘Those goals sound great for somebody else, but I’m going to retire and go to Puerto Rico,’” Menchaca said.
Menchaca just about didn’t make it through the rest of the review and has been tearing up since.
His companion on the cruise to Puerto Rico will be Rose, his wife of 20 years, whom he met at the rehab hospital 21 years ago. The Garcias have two boys: Chris, 27, and Michael, 17.
“Dad, I can never take you anywhere,” Michael said. “Everybody is always stopping you and thanking you for helping them.”
Garcia has coached Michael in baseball since he was 3 and now plans to watch every game he plays.
A MEMORABLE CAREER
Garcia will be remembered but he will remember, too.
He thinks about the young woman who lost an arm and two legs who he fitted for prosthetics. She was a hard fighter.
Another woman who lost a leg and an arm was in college and didn’t think she could go back. She finished college and got her law degree.
Some people make a difference. Some people are a difference. Some people inspire others to do both.
