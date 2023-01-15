 Skip to main content
HERB BENHAM: Red-letter day courtesy of the IRS

Herb Benham column

Herb Benham

 The Bakersfield Californian

Recently, I got a letter from the IRS. Correspondence with the IRS can be buried in a sea of catalogs, an ocean of PG&E bills, a reservoir of letters from the Social Security Administration, Medicare and credit card companies, hoping to tempt you to transfer your credit card balance "with no hassle and no extra fees."

No matter how deep the letter is buried, it pops to the top of the heap like a surfer who pulls the cord on his inflatable vest in order to reach the surface of the water on a huge wave.

