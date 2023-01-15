HERB BENHAM: Red-letter day courtesy of the IRS

Recently, I got a letter from the IRS. Correspondence with the IRS can be buried in a sea of catalogs, an ocean of PG&E bills, a reservoir of letters from the Social Security Administration, Medicare and credit card companies, hoping to tempt you to transfer your credit card balance "with no hassle and no extra fees."
No matter how deep the letter is buried, it pops to the top of the heap like a surfer who pulls the cord on his inflatable vest in order to reach the surface of the water on a huge wave.
Letters from the IRS may as well glow. They're radioactive. Get too close and your hair might catch fire.
IRS is printed at the top of every page. Printed in bold letters and in a large font. Bold and large in case you forget where the letter came from.
The envelope had "Certified Mail," printed across the top. Certified mail means business. It's like being called into the big living room by your parents for the "talk."
I stared at the letter and the letter stared back. I tried to act tough, but I didn't feel tough.
I felt like bursting into tears. Moving to a foreign country. A country where I could grow a mustache, wear a red bandanna, change my name to Eberto and blend in with the locals.
In case you haven't heard, Herb doesn't live here anymore. He got a certified letter from the IRS. He took off running down the street. I'm not sure if he had shoes on. He looked like Bob Hayes breaking the record in the 100-yard dash.
I picked up the letter. I put it down. It was the U.S. mail version of the hokeypokey.
You put your right foot in, you take your right foot out. In, out, in, out, then you shake it all about.
Perhaps the IRS had good news. Maybe it was like a community chest card in an IRS version of Monopoly. Rather than go directly to jail, I was going to pass go and receive $200.
The letter arrived around 3 p.m. Midafternoonish. It's important for a man to have standards, to have control, and standards and control means that happy hour starts at 5 and not a minute before.
Let's see, it's 3 now and 5 is two hours away. That might as well be weeks when you've gotten a notice from the IRS, so how about today I have a teensy, weensy bit of a 10-year-old bourbon?
In order to maintain my standards, I'll pour the bourbon, cut it with a dash of water, put it on my desk and have it nearby when I open the letter. When I open the letter, if it's not good, it's bottoms up, buttercup.
I picked up the letter. It was thick. Meaty. Hefty. Thick, meaty and hefty-meaty couldn't be all bad, could it?
Thin is different. "Thin" means a rejection letter from The New Yorker for a piece you thought they could hardly live without.
"Thin" means the college of your choice is no longer the college of your choice because that college chose somebody else.
I stall. I go into the kitchen and have a couple of Fig Newtons. I drink a glass of water because my throat is as dry as Melba toast.
I opened the letter. It is from Fresno and a woman, whose first name starts with M. One initial, it's almost like she's a rock star in the IRS.
Later in the letter, I discover that her name is Maria. Maria gives me hope. Maria sounds kind, lovely and worthy of song.
"I've just met a girl named Maria / And suddenly that name / Will never be the same to me / Maria!"
Maria harshed my mellow by using words and phrases like "tax liability" "IMMEDIATELY," "The U.S. Tax Court," "If we don't hear from you" and "accuracy related penalty." The language is designed to strike terror into the heart of the recipient and it succeeds.
I breathe deeply. Inhale through the nose and exhale through the mouth. Repeat. In the time that I've practiced deep breathing in order to stave off an IRS panic attack, interest has been accruing and my bill has probably increased by $200.
Maria has listed her phone number. I call Maria because sometimes you just have to pick up the phone and cut through the mess. Maria, we're adults, surely we can work this out.
Maria does not answer. There is no mention of Maria. There is no way to leave a message for Maria.
I have options, I can fax, I can send a letter or I can drive to Fresno, stand outside Maria's office and sing.
Maria, there is a third option. I can run like the wind.
If I do, look for the mustache and a red bandanna. Eberto may or may not be wearing shoes.
