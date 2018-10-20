Cancer has gotten personal. Not good personal, not "I’m happy to see you personal" but for Michelle Tarner, it’s more like "I’m not sitting backing on my haunches and not doing anything about it" personal.
Where does personal start? Tarner, a 49-year-old Air Force veteran, who now rescues, restores and redesigns furniture, doesn’t have to go far or look hard to find people in her life who have been impacted by cancer.
“My college boyfriend just went through a bout of cancer,” Tarner said. “My aunt died of breast cancer, my sister has skin cancer, my grandmothers had breast cancer and a friend I grew up with died of cancer last week.”
Then came Robin Salisbury, a young friend and cancer patient who jolted Tarner from park to drive and thrust her into the “I have to do something” mode.
“Last year, as I was getting ready to move from Texas back home to Bakersfield, longtime family friends were preparing to move from California to Tennessee,” Tarner said. “At about the same time, Caroline, (mother of these friends), passed away and the family had to handle her estate.”
That estate included a truckload of antique and midcentury dressers, desks (including a leather-top one), a Shaker-style antique rocking chair, a ladies Supersuite vanity from the 1920s with a beautiful mirror and secret compartment, several other vanities, a vintage dining room set, crystal bowls, colored glasses and candy bowls from the 1950s, a vintage stand-up hairdryer (Caroline was a hairdresser) and some artwork.
“My friends knew I was moving to Bakersfield to open my furniture refinishing business and they offered me pieces of Caroline’s estate to refinish or sell as I chose,” Tarner said.
Tarner accepted. Tarner was also overwhelmed when the moving truck pulled up to her garage. Although the estate was in “amazing shape,” it was more than she could handle.
“I felt like I should find a charity to contribute to,” Tarner said.
That giving opportunity soon presented itself. This year, Caroline’s granddaughter, Robin, who Tarner has known since she was a little girl, was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. Robin is a 27-year-old mother of two boys, ages 2 and 4, who lives near Lake Elsinore and is battling cancer “with more grace and courage than I could have mustered,” Tarner said
“I want to help because Caroline, her son, daughter-in-law and Robin are not just friends, they are family,” Tarner said. “It seems appropriate to sell as much of Caroline’s collection as I can to raise money for Robin’s growing medical bills.”
Friends in Bakersfield offered to help like people in Bakersfield tend to do. Melanie and Steven Schrepfers, who own the GreenLight Gallery downtown close to Mercy at 2101 16th St., have allowed Tarner to set up shop (her business is called Picker Snitch) and display the pieces from Caroline’s estate.
“Everything is for sale and up to 50 percent of the proceeds in October (for Breast Cancer Awareness Month) will benefit Robin’s expenses,” Tarner said. “I have removed price tags to encourage folks to suggest prices they feel are reasonable.”
Tarner has raised $225 thus far, but the modest amount is a start and will pay for a couple of tanks of gas (day care bills, travel expenses, these sorts of incidentals are not covered by insurance) for her friend who has gone through her first round of chemo. Tarner is getting personal in the only way she knows how.
***
A preview of most of the larger pieces available can be found at PickerSnitch.com. The shop is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and available by appointment Monday through Wednesday. For details or an appointment, call or text Michelle Tarner 805-680-1804 or email pickersnitch@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.