Writing about vacations can be tricky. Not everybody is in the mood to celebrate your good fortune. Unless they are on vacation with you, you’re away (Kona, Hawaii, in this case) and they’re (Sue) home with a leaky roof and the laundry room and downstairs bathroom unusable and torn up.
It wasn’t all fun. No sir. I was with family: my 92-year-old mother, 86-year-old aunt and 35-year-old son. (I list the ages in order to indicate the breadth of my management responsibilities.)
The trip started with leaving my phone in the car at the Courtyard Marriott parking lot, something I realized when I was on the shuttle bus whistling past Terminal One. I panicked the panic unique to losing your cell phone or leaving it behind.
“My life is over. How can I live, and if I do, is it not a life much diminished?”
The shuttle driver called the parking attendant at Courtyard Marriott, calmly asked if he would fetch my phone and give it to the next shuttle driver. Yes and yes, and 15 minutes later Bus No. 52 stopped and the driver handed me the phone.
After going through security and TSA, Herbie and I sat down at our gate. Fifteen minutes later my Chromebook was gone. I don’t know if it grew tiny legs and walked away or if it slid out of my soft, colorful bag and another passenger took it, but it disappeared like the delicious paloma (think margarita with more pop) Herbie made me on the first night while we watched one of the most magnificent sunsets any of us have ever seen.
People who travel don’t steal, do they? If they do, why are they taking a $200 Chromebook? Shame on you, you traveling airport thief.
Two days into the trip, we had a heated political discussion at dinner. People were hot. The team almost unraveled before we retired to our separate and luxurious bedrooms, mine with an ocean view.
We rented snorkel equipment from Snorkel Bob’s and everybody saw a sea turtle but me, no matter how many times I went out. The last day I was sitting on a chaise lounge with my feet in the warm, pristine, white-white sand and a turtle crawled up on the shore like it had either gotten lost or was thinking about dying.
I was chastised for using the word “native” in front of a Hawaiian in the Foodland grocery store.
“Don’t use the word 'native,'" he said. “People don’t like it here.”
I wasn’t saying that anybody was wearing a loincloth and eating people. I thought people who were from somewhere were generally referred to as natives. I’m from Bakersfield and you can call me a native and I’m good.
The day we visited Akaka Falls (“located along the northeastern Hilo Coast where you can see two gorgeous waterfalls on one short hike, a lush rainforest filled with wild orchids, bamboo groves and draping ferns”) a guy tried to sell me a $10 coconut. Come on, bro, you’re standing under a coconut tree, they fall down so you don’t get credit for that and unless the coconut hits you on the head, how are you charging $10?
I bought a bag of coconut meat (the coconut couldn’t have been bigger than a Super Ball given how little meat was in there) for $5.
“I guess a man has to make a living,” I said.
“Yes, he does,” he replied.
He may have said “mahalo” but I wasn’t in the aloha spirit especially after the coconut turned out to be dry and tasteless.
I took out a paddleboard and broke the carbon fiber paddle in two places and then snapped my leash and almost clobbered a "native" with my paddleboard.
The point being I probably didn’t have any better time in Hawaii than people did here (Sue, listen up) except that it was Kona and filled with giant fields of lava rock, a warm inviting ocean, lots of sweet happy "natives" and the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden with more than 2,000 species of plants.
The garden is on the ocean and at the bottom, near Blowhole Cove, there was a sign from one of the donors:
“In memory of our Dad who continues to guide us. Larry Hill Doyle. 'There is no remedy for love, but to love more.' Thoreau."
I went to Hawaii and found Dad. No underselling that. No remedy either but to act on Thoreau’s advice. Gratitude is the only appropriate response.
