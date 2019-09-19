I thought it was me. Mosquito bites can be like depression. When you’re down in the dumps, it’s hard to imagine there is somebody sitting next to you in the darkness.
This has been the year. The summer. The here and now for mosquitoes.
Mosquitos don’t bite everybody. Some people can walk untouched and unbothered beside a Sierra stream at dusk choked with mosquitos and not get bitten as if they were perfumed and bubble-wrapped.
They do it and they tell you about it.
“Mosquitos don’t like me,” Sue said.
They don’t like you? They like you fine. They like to leave you alone.
My generalization based on a two-person poll — Sue and Brittany — is that women are less likely to be bitten by mosquitoes. If this is true, and I don’t know that it is, is it some sort of cosmic rebalancing because women have to endure childbirth?
Isn’t that what men and kidney stones are for? To even the score? To teach strong men the language of moan?
Women, at least these two women, might make the case that women are inherently sweeter and better people and mosquitos sense this and leave them be.
I don’t know but what I do is that mosquitoes love men (at least me and Thomas, Brittany’s husband), men-blood, men-skin, men-smell and men-bravado.
***
This has been an epic year for mosquitoes. If there were trout around, they would be rising by the thousands in a mosquito-eating ecstasy. I was almost glad to read the article earlier this week about the epidemic that has seen mosquitoes taking over at least 50 neighborhoods.
The article quoted Gene Abbott, manager at Kern Mosquito and Vector Control:
“The species, Aedes aegypti, an aggressive, day-biting mosquito, has the potential to spread viruses such as dengue fever, yellow fever, or Zika virus but it has not progressed to that stage yet. But they are impacting people's quality of life.”
You got that right, Gene.
We tried some barbecues in the spring and early summer but it was challenging to make it through dessert without decamping inside. Working outside is fine if you’re wearing jeans, long-sleeves and socks that come up to your navel.
Mosquitoes love legs. Legs and feet are like a smorgasboard that never closes and doesn’t count how many times you cycle through the Jell-O station.
“About 90 percent of Bakersfield is currently impacted by the mosquitoes,” Abbott said. “They've most recently expanded into Oildale and northwest Bakersfield.”
I don’t remember mosquitoes liking hot weather this much. Or being this feisty. Feisty and gnat-like small. When I was a child, mosquitoes were muscular and visible.
It’s hard to see these. Harder to draw a bead on them.
In our primes, most of us have caught flies with an open hand. If not caught, then whacked them with a fly swatter either in mid-air or after they landed too close to the melting wedge of Saga Blue.
I challenge anybody to catch or kill one of these mosquitoes. I’ve tried. They’re like bats. It’s almost as if they have ultrasound and can hear a hand wapping against a knee cap before it happens and at the last minute veer to safer air space.
Luring them in doesn’t work. You can become as still as one of those Statue of Liberty mimes and it’s as if they are saying:
“No, I'm not going to land on you. I'll wait until you're not paying attention and then I will bite you until you wish you had kidney stones.”
I thought mosquitoes were like honey bees and died after they stung people but they don’t. They’re like a small car with a big tank.
A few days ago, I turned down the sprinklers. Then I swept the water that had accumulated in the gutter. Poco, the blind chocolate lab, may lose her small plastic swimming pool. Now to become better and sweeter. Good luck with that.
