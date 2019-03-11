Not much sun, lots of rain and we’re still blooming blooming. It’s hard to imagine what this place is going to look like with a couple of weeks of sun but if the early weeds in the cracks of the sidewalk and in the garden — front and back — are indications, this spring will be an explosion of everything we love. Things we love less too like weeds.
Mom was visiting a few days ago and we walked across the street to cut sweet peas at neighbor Veronica’s house. Nothing dresses up a chain-link fence better than sweet peas and this crop is as vigorous as I can remember. There may not be a better way of spending 15 minutes than cutting sweet peas with your 91-year-old mom against the steely backdrop of a chain-link fence.
You can pinch off the stems of sweet peas but I brought scissors too. The more you cut or pinch, the faster they bloom or so say the sweet pea people. The stems are long now but shorten as it warms.
***
Roger Plyler came by the newspaper's office and dropped off a photo of himself and his friend Michelle Moore that was taken in front of the Oildale sign, just north of the bridge.
“Oildale has changed since I was born there 66 years ago,” said Plyler, who is retired from the oil fields and San Joaquin Refinery.
“Changed” meaning a picture like that — a white man and a black woman — may not have been welcomed way back when.
There's more racial diversity in Oildale these days and I’m not sure anybody gives it a second thought.
“When I went to North High, we had one black student,” Plyler said. “My moment of culture shock was going to BC and seeing what the real world looked like.”
Plyler has lived in Oildale and close to the Kern River Oil Field (discovered in 1899) his entire life.
Plyler is so fond of the oil field he wrote a song about it set to "The Yellow Rose of Texas.”
***
I just finished another novel by John D. MacDonald, one of the great mystery writers of all time. MacDonald lived in Florida, a state with a salty, steamy character all of its own and his novels are set there.
I came across a MacDonald quote from an earlier book in the forward: “The only thing in the world worth a damn is the strange, touching, pathetic, awesome nobility of the individual human spirit.”
That about sums it up.
***
A few months I planted several Chinese box hedges against a metal fence outside our kitchen window. Sweet peas wouldn’t grow there and I wanted something green. Half of the hedges soon went yellow and have stayed that way no matter how many times I try to stare them into health.
Rosemary is a better bet. Rosemary smells good, you can cook with it and an atom bomb won’t kill it unless the bomb is filled with water because rosemary doesn’t drink much.
***
Since we’re outside, or should be, have you seen the river? It’s flowing through town. Flowing with rain and not because the snowpack has melted. Wouldn’t it be epic if we had water in the river all summer, all the way west past Enos Lane? Get out the kayaks, paddleboards and rafts.
***
One musical recommendation: Mary Gauthier, author of the heartbreaking song “Mercy Now,” has an album with songs she wrote with female war veterans called “Rifles and Rosary Beads.” It was nominated for a Grammy last year. Most of the songs hit the mark but “Bullet Holes in the Sky,” and “Brothers” are especially strong.
