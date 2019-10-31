With fall comes apple season. Is there anything better? Anything to look forward to more than a crisp Jonagold, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp or Ginger Gold apple?
Apple season has gotten trickier. It spans the year and its length blurs the traditional boundaries that have long defined apple season.
Apples ripen in the fall or should. As the heat dies. When cool nights replace warm ones. When, as Ann Williams wrote, “a quiet settles over the Valley, deep and profound ... autumn is like the hush we are steeped in, after late revelry, the last guest has gone home.”
Think about all the great apples you've had in your life. The way they make your teeth feel, the way they make your mouth taste. Apples and fall inspire poems like this, one I started a few days ago:
“Apples go with fall,
“Like Kareem goes with tall.” (It’s not finished yet.)
Apple-picking time at Costco
I put fruit on the last grocery list but, in October, fruit means apples. I went to Costco and hesitated over a 14-pack of premium organic Gala apples.
Hesitated because 14 is a lot when you don’t have kids around. If you go on an apple-a-day pace, 14 will last for almost two weeks. If you skip a day, which you will because eating apples will begin to feel like a military exercise, then it’s longer.
I also hesitated because the flat of apples was topped with a hard, clear plastic top, (called a clamshell in the produce business) so they were entombed like Lenin. I could see the apples but not feel the apples.
I prefer a bin of apples. One that is open and has a big mountain of apples that invites picking, handling and reveling in an apple’s firmness and beauty. There is no need to thump an apple like you would a watermelon, there is not enough thumpable area and it also encourages a level of intimacy that an apple purchase does not call for, but it’s comforting to check the hand feel of an apple.
With a plastic top, you can’t do that. The plastic top says look at me and trust me because this will work out.
I did and it didn’t. I bought the 14-pack and before I reached the car, I had removed the top, selected an apple and taken a bite. It was apple season and I couldn’t wait 15 more minutes.
Maybe I had bitten into the wrong quadrant. The apple was just short of crisp. I turned it over and took another bite. It was short of crisp again. I took a bite at one end and then the other. Four vigorous bites in the apple made it look like it had tangled with a raccoon.
Maybe I had picked a bad apple. There are bad apples out there and sometimes we choose one or are one.
I tried another at home. The apple had a whisper of crispness that crumbled into a subterranean mush as one pushed deeper into the heart of the apple. Deeper did not deliver crisper.
I put the flat of apples with the clamshell top in the outside fridge until I decided what to do and I think I have.
I am looking for the world’s best apple pie recipe. Send me your suggestions. Send soon because these apples aren’t getting any crisper.
Apple pie and fall. Ann Williams would approve.
