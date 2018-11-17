Everybody can agree on Thanksgiving. If we can’t agree on Thanksgiving, we’re probably not going to agree on much. It’s an uncomplicated holiday or at least for someone like me, whose contribution is subliminal, rather than honest labor in the kitchen.
It’s a coming together day. An eating together day. A remembering together day.
Thanksgiving comes at the right time — after Halloween and before Christmas. It’s cool but not cold. Peaceful but peaceful with a pulse. Beautiful, too, because at sunrise and sunset, the leaves on the liquidambars are backlit gold and orange.
“Can you put this in the outside fridge?” Sue said, handing me a Trader Joe’s shopping bag heavy with turkey.
I picked up the bag. Have turkeys gotten heavier? If I swung this around, I could knock out a Thanksgiving intruder. I would suggest that next year, you either buy a lighter bird or think about getting a new husband.
The second fridge in the garage earns its keep during Thanksgiving. This is a two-fridge holiday.
“Katie and Hunter want to contribute something,” Sue said. “They’ve perfected mashed cauliflower.”
Mashed cauliflower. That could be good — especially if you add a mountain of cheese, a pound of sweet butter and shake in salt and pepper until your arm gets tired.
Will we be adding cauliflower to the menu or removing something and inserting it in its stead?
“I texted Herbie to ask if it was important to him have mashed potatoes,” said Sue.
He said “yes,” because mashed potatoes usually include Grandma’s gravy. We want Grandma and Grandma’s gravy.
Everybody is coming home. If you’re going to choose one holiday for which to come home, Thanksgiving usually trumps Christmas. Bakersfield is a Thanksgiving kind of place.
Thanksgiving is about remembering people. This will be the third Thanksgiving without Dad. He loved Sue’s pumpkin pie, made with real pumpkins. Dad, I’ll think of you when I eat my piece of pie and your piece too.
Just so you know, Dad. Sue used to make mincemeat for you but she doesn’t anymore. People said they liked it but they may have said that because you did.
Thursday will be just the second Pie Run at Hart Park without John Rous. It will always be John’s Pie Run but his family, led by his son, David, have stepped in ably. That’s what families do. They pass the torch or in the case of Thanksgiving, they pass the fork.
A couple of weeks ago, our ceramic Thanksgiving platter fell over from its spot and cracked. Maybe it was a message or maybe it was time for a new one. Everything doesn’t have to be an episode of "The Twilight Zone."
“Do you think we ought to change our dinner from 5 to 3:30?” Sue asked, taking into account Lillian, the youngest grandchild who goes to bed around 5 and thus would miss her first Bakersfield Thanksgiving.
Three-thirty? What is this, Florida? Why don’t we just eat right now and get a jump on it.
We’re expecting 16 but it could be 17. Thanksgiving is like that. Attendance is a rolling number. It’s good to leave an empty seat at the table because you never know who’s going to walk through the door.
No matter who comes, we can agree on this much: roast turkey (plus a smoked turkey from Lauren); Grandma Merrill’s gravy and mashed potatoes; Sue’s stuffing with leeks and sweet Italian sausage; sweet potatoes; green beans with mushrooms, ginger and garlic; orange cranberry sauce from TJ's; cauliflower mash; a spinach salad with pomegranate seeds and walnuts; and mac n' cheese from my favorite daughter-in-law.
Scrabble, Yahtzee and a house filled with the smell of roasted turkey all day. Now that the kids have graduated to being adults, the grandchildren get to lick the whipped cream off the beaters.
Simple. Not complicated. Thanksgiving at its best.
