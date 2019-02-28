I’m a pro, OK. I helped raise four kids. I can take care of one 2½-year-old grandchild — a small fry — for a day. It’s not that hard and I don’t get why our children and their spouses are exhausted all of the time.
Piece of cake. Piece of chocolate angel food for the angel child.
Recently, it was my turn with Nora, with her parents on a getaway vacation, the sort our generation rarely took because our parents were too busy with their own getaway vacations.
Rule No. 1 when you’re taking care of a child: Don’t look at the clock to see how much time has passed. What seems like a week will only have been 15 minutes. If this were the I-5, it would be 280 miles to San Francisco and an hour later, still 280 miles.
Activities are key, starting with breakfast.
“Nora, should we make French pancakes?”
“Yes,” she said, but she says yes to everything her favorite grandparent suggests so “yes" was not an upset.
A mound of flour, two eggs, a slosh of milk, several shakes of vanilla extract, enough sugar to fill a swimming pool and we were off to the races. Fifteen minutes later, we had made six golden, delicious pancakes. I doused two with syrup and served it to her on her special plate with the pictures of a boy, girl, dog, birds, flowers and sun on it.
Nora took a bite. She’d probably never had a pancake better than that pancake. Nora thought about taking a second bite but she demurred, pushed her special plate away and said, “Cheerios.”
Cheerios mean Honey Nut Cheerios. As the parent, I might have dug in, left the soon-to-be-stone-cold pancakes on the table for the rest of the day and starved the little miscreant, but as the grandparent, I tacked the boat and went with the wind.
I gave her three handfuls of Cheerios on the table. She stuffed as many into her mouth as humanly possible. I could have used this as a teaching moment but the teacher was on sabbatical and it was unclear when he would return.
“I want to play with Play-Doh,” she said.
Why not? The last time we had gotten out the Play-Doh, we’d left bits of it in the wicker chairs in the dining room. That did not endear either one of us to Nora’s grandmother so this time we tried to be more careful. Instead of the chairs, we scattered Play-Doh around the floor. The blues, greens, purples and yellows looked good with the Honey Nut Cheerios that I had somehow missed.
We had spent a lot of time inside (“Oh my god, it’s not even 10 yet?”) so we walked onto the front porch to look at birds. Nora was too young to be a shut-in and this could be one of those golden moments that a child sometimes has with a grandparent.
We spotted two sparrows right away, I think they were sparrows, that or tiny doves, but either way we were off to a good start. Spring was coming and birds love spring like little girls love Honey Nut Cheerios.
After the two sparrows, a gimme really, we went into a bird slump. The birds vanished and then they stopped singing too. I suggested that we open it up to cats, dogs and passing cars.
No cats, dogs or passing cars either. How about houses? I’m surprised there wasn’t an earthquake and those didn’t disappear too.
It was time for lunch, if lunch can start at 11. I asked her if she wanted one of my world-famous quesadillas. She did. She did, until I made one, cut it into fetching triangles, served it on her favorite plate and then she didn’t. She took a bite and then asked for Honey Nut Cheerios. I had a giant box but I wasn’t sure I had enough to make it through the day.
We’d made it to 12. That’s nap time, isn’t it? I read her stories, sang her a song and then almost tossed her in her crib. She went to sleep. So did I. When we woke up, I hoped the birds would too.
