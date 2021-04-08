HERB BENHAM: One more time

Everybody I know has hearing aids and no one uses them. They're like a scarf, or a fashion accessory that never comes out of the closet to either adorn or warm a neck.
I relax when I'm with somebody who has hearing aids. I know this hasn't been easy for them. I understand what it's like to face weakness and mortality, not that I have done either or plan to but I can sympathize. You're a human, a hard-of-hearing human, but a human nonetheless.
When I am with somebody who has hearing aids, I look to see if they are wearing them. I peek around their heads, brush by them on my way to the kitchen or walk behind them on the way to the bathroom and peer over their shoulders.
I've point-blank asked a few times but this can be a sensitive subject and lead to testy exchanges and then outright arguments where no one needs hearing aids to make themselves understood so I'd rather do my due diligence without them knowing it.
It's easy to miss them because the hearing aids nowadays are amazing. They're svelte, stylish and so understated they can seem invisible.
Sometimes they are invisible because the person who owns them has chosen not to wear them. It doesn't take long to realize the person to whom you are talking has no idea what you are saying.
The giveaway is the blank stare, the lost-at-sea look, the eyeballs ready to pop out like green grapes. In order to be understood, that is the cue to raise the volume, something that can be done all at once like — CAN YOU HEAR THIS? — or gradually.
If you take it up to 10, the risk is blowing out the eardrums of the people who have normal hearing as well as sounding as if you've lost your temper and that you're mad at the people who don't. The truth is, you are mad at them although you're not proud of yourself for being so, but you wouldn't be if they were wearing their expensive hearing aids, even though they probably have perfectly good reasons not to.
Rather than devolving into the sort of person you wish you weren't but suspect you may have always been, it makes sense to look for the good. Yelling can be therapeutic. Primal scream therapy, according to psychotherapist Arthur Janov, can release trauma and pain from repressed childhood trauma.
In other words, get it all out there and if it splatters on the people to whom you're talking, so be it.
If screaming does not come naturally, rather than worrying about amplifying somebody else's hearing, why not increase your own volume. Bring a cordless mic, which is not only useful but festive.
Festive because if you're feeling musical and think the evening might be improved by a song, after a sound check, "1, 2, 3, 4, can everybody hear me?" you can break into a version of "Come Fly with Me.''
If you seek normal conversation, then say your piece and hand the mic to the person sitting next to you in the same way you would pass around a mic at a wake or a rehearsal dinner.
"I'd like to hand the mic to Joseph. Joseph's known David even before he went deaf and stopped wearing his hearing aids. Go ahead, Joe. Maybe you can shed some light on this."
Pass the mic. I'll be kind because it is prudent to be so. I find myself saying, "I didn't hear that. This time don't turn into the wind."