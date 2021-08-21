HERB BENHAM: On vacation, the chairs collapse while memories hold up

What do you do with leftovers from vacation? This includes three eggs, half of a half-and-half, four Squirts (hecho in Mexico), enough medium hot salsa to cover an omelet, a bowl of buttery pasta (leftover from leftovers), two soggy Milano cookies and a bag of trail mix sure to clump together on the four-hour drive to Bakersfield because of the M&M's.
Lugging food home is almost against the vacation spirit. The spirit of living high, blowing the budget and then saying goodbye to a cool, beautiful town that you can afford two weeks a year but not one day more.
•••
I learned some things on vacation. "Learning" and "vacation," normally don't go together because we are more apt to try to unlearn the things that are either killing us in rapid-fire succession or doing their sinister magic by taking their sweet time.
I learned how to collapse a Tommy Bahama beach chair. You've seen them: festive, useful, available in red, blue or green with mesh pockets on the sides in order to hold a sandy water bottle, a pair of sunglasses and a tube of Chapstick, soon to be swallowed by the sand or tide.
Unfolding them is one thing and even doing that can befuddle the out-of-practice vacationgoer, but collapsing them at the end of a beach day can make a folding-chair monkey out of many of us.
Be my guest, try to muscle it when nothing else works. Bend the recalcitrant aluminum frame. Many people have and an equal number of chairs have ended up leaning against or stuffed in the gray trash can sitting next to the sea wall that delineates the beach from the cold, cruel world on the other side of it.
Some people, Sue for instance, give up and transport their chairs fully erected from the beach to the car or vacation rental. If it's the car, you might as well strap the chair to the top and sit in it because there is no room inside for the chair or if there is, no room for anything else.
When Sue brought her chair back from the beach, she said, in something approaching apology mode, "I couldn't figure out how to fold it up."
I can see that. I tried to look stern, possibly aggrieved, as if to say, "Do you think I have nothing better to do than handle your chair needs," but given that it was vacation and I didn't have much to do, I folded the chair without comment. I thought this might qualify me for hero status but instead warranted a nod and perhaps a "thank you," albeit without the "I am grateful from the bottom of my heart" tone I would have preferred.
A few days later, the word must have gotten out that I had become somewhat of a chair-folding savant, because a brown-haired woman about my age stood over her Tommy Bahama in obvious distress. She was both unable to fold the chair and unwilling to ask for help for what might seem like the simplest of tasks.
"I used to live at the beach and knew how to do this," she said. "I moved away 20 years ago and I have forgotten."
I offered my services as well as a primer on how to do it: Fold down the bottom crossbar support first and then all the other moving parts surrender. She was grateful and I was grateful that she was grateful.
•••
What I didn't have to learn is that the end of vacation, especially one at the beach, can be poignant.
The end signifies the passing of another year and when we return, we will probably be a year farther down the conga line.
Not only us but children, grandchildren and friends. Will the then-7-year-old Andrew still think there is nothing more fun than a mud fight? Will the little ones want to hold hands when we cross the street, listen to "Miss Rumphius" and still think that their grandparents walk on water?
Will the grown children visit (they'd be crazy not to), jump in the ocean and wash away their troubles for a moment?
Will Sandy and Dale, Marliyn and Jack, longtime friends from San Diego, come for dinner? Will we be able to walk the beach and sit on the sea wall at night and watch the sun set?
Promises are not guarantees. Mainly we are grateful for having gone this long and having it be this much fun. Better not to ask or expect more and it probably makes sense to accept less.
There are things to miss and things to look forward to. Sand in the bed no matter how many times you brush it away with the palm of your hand, the sound of the waves at night and the Tommy Bahama chairs. So easy to plop down in and easy to fold up now that you know the secret.