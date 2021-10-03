HERB BENHAM: On the road to fall and a wedding

"Would you see if Dad is OK with only making one toast at the wedding?" Thomas asked Sue. "Maybe he could do his at the rehearsal dinner."
I laughed when she told me. What the world needs now: sometimes less me rather than more.
We are heading east to celebrate Thomas and Alicia's wedding. Our youngest son and his delightful "aren't we lucky to be gaining her as a daughter-in-law" fiancee. The wedding is in Ipswich, Mass., her hometown, close to where they met while both working at The Market Restaurant in Gloucester.
The wedding will be the endgame, the reason for going, but traveling is not only where you end up and getting there is what gives added color and texture to the trip.
Life is what happens to you on the way to get where you're going. I didn't make that up, but I have stolen it many times with impunity.
•••
I haven't flown in a while. Not since COVID. Not for two years.
The trip started at the William Thomas Terminal. Talk about easy, no lines, uncrowded. Thanks, Bill, you curmudgeon, you did a world of good for your community and so have you, Sharon.
I'll take Bakersfield over the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Nothing wrong with Phoenix, but when you arrive after 9 p.m., you are in the desert in more ways than one. You can't buy a drink and restaurants are closed.
Dinner was a box of Mike and Ike. It was a big box with a generous serving of the chewy, tart but sweet morsels, but a box nonetheless.
That gave me more time to upgrade my seat position for the flight from Phoenix to Boston. I was somewhere between last class and hanging onto the wing with a carabiner. Fortunately, I'm a shrewd traveler who knows all about bulkhead, which is the poor man's first class with tons of extra legroom.
"We have a middle seat in the bulkhead for $57 extra," said a woman at the gate.
Another $57? For almost a first-class seat? Count me in.
Traveling is learning. Traveling is education. Traveling is disabusing yourself of what you thought you knew.
To my left was Remi, a tall, stout Israeli American, and in the window seat Andrew, smaller but no less stout, from Phoenix, who was flying to Boston to see his father.
Remi worked in tech sales and Andrew, soon to retire in December, for the state of Arizona.
My companions were friendly, careful about the space they were occupying and good conversationalists, so in every way they were perfect flying companions.
It wasn't them, but what happened to those roomy, stretch your legs and still can't hit the wall bulkhead seats of yesteryear? Poor man's first class? I had traded an aisle seat for up close and personal with Andrew, Rami and the great wall that separates the Haves from the Have-lesses.
There's no getting into your carry-on bag in the overhead compartment in the middle of the night without making traveling enemies so early on I retrieved a New Yorker and a package of medium-sized bag of Cheez-Its from my colorful Peruvian bag.
I may have whiffed on the bulkhead seat but my carry-on bag program was solid, my philosophy being this: Don't be afraid to start heavy. For me it was 20 back issues of the New Yorker and the aforementioned Mike and Ikes, Cheez-Its, a jumbo box of Good & Plenty and a bag of teriyaki jerky.
The plan is this: Read a magazine, throw it away. Eat some food, toss the carton. By the end of the trip, the bag is light.
It's like life. At the beginning, you accumulate. By the end, you're giving and throwing stuff away.
•••
Lesson No. 2 mirrored lesson No. 1.
There isn't much open at Boston's Logan International Airport at 6 a.m. Thank goodness for Dunkin’, where I ordered a latte, lukewarm but tasty anyway, a breakfast bagel with eggs, bacon and cheese, and an apple cider doughnut. Welcome to New England.
A couple of hours later, I boarded the Peter Pan bus to Woods Hole and from there, I would catch the ferry to visit friends who have a home on Martha's Vineyard. If you can't afford a place on Martha's Vineyard, cozy up to somebody who can.
The bus ride to Woods Hole was heaven, heaven for anybody from Bakersfield and any Western state these days, because it was green and there was water everywhere. Half of the country can't buy water and the other half has more than it can use.
Easy to sink into a long bus ride. Three hours to read, look out the window, and hope that it will be fall when you return to Bakersfield.
Fall to look forward to, a wedding, and an adventure in between.