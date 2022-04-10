HERB BENHAM: Of sound mind and troubled body

A friend is spending time with his mother. More recently, because she fell and, being the good son that he is, he wanted to do everything in his power to see that she didn't fall again.
In addition to expressing concern and sympathy, he had another takeaway: "I never realized how much noise she made," he said.
"What kind of noise?" I asked.
"UUUUUh-ow, ow, ow," he said, as if somebody was trying to give birth and labor was not going well.
Somebody was in pain; it was the sort of pain that could not be ignored because it was coming from deep down, from the bottom of their soul.
The temptation is to make fun of the person from whence these sounds came but this is not a good idea. Not when they are in the batter's box and you are in the on-deck circle. Not when they strike out and your turn cometh.
I recognized that noise, and so did my friend, because we've made it ourselves.
"UUUUUh-ow, ow, ow."
You don't have to be in your 80s. You don't have to be in your 70s. Pick a decade, any decade because few are noise- or groan-proof.
"You're telling me you haven't sounded like your mom"? I asked.
He had, he knew he had and he admitted that he had.
"When I told my wife," he said. "Well, the apple hasn't fallen far from the tree."
We're like Tom Keith, the guy who used to do the sound effects for Garrison Keillor on "Prairie Home Companion." Keith could whinny, imitate "bagpipes, helicopters, mortars, common drunks, caribou (and elands and elk and wapiti), garbage trucks backing up, handsaws and hammers, and a beautiful vocalization of a man falling from a great height into piranha-infested waters."
No one thinks they sound like that. No one wants to sound like that. No one, at a certain stage, can refrain from sounding like that.
My response is to corral those sounds. Only make them when I am alone. Then, maybe people won't notice that I sound like I have just run an under-3-minute mile.
It doesn't work. Putting on a wetsuit, bending down to tie your shoes, reaching into a cupboard for a coffee cup, picking up a case of wine, hoisting a 40-pound bag of dog food. Try to do those wordlessly, silently and unobtrusively.
People look at you. They are horrified. They hope, as I once did, that they don't catch whatever you have.
How about we look at it in athletic terms because it sounds more life-affirming. Making noises is like putting topspin on the ball, side spin or backspin. It enhances a game and sends the message that someone is giving their all. That sort of effort should be inspirational.
Playing horsey or monster with the kids, bending to adjust a sprinkler, getting in and out of a car, there is nothing that cannot be improved with "UUUUUh-ow, ow, ow."
Don't be alarmed. I am not in pain. I am not in very much pain. I am in pain but I am trying to be a big boy about the pain I am in.
Today, after finishing my laps (thank goodness the pool doesn't have sonar because if the lifeguards heard me they'd be jumping in en masse), when I got out of the pool, I did so sidesaddle, then I rolled over, righted myself, got to my knees and stood up. It was a four-part move with sound effects.
"You made that look graceful," a friend said.
Thanks. Without the "UUUUUh-ow, ow, ow" I would scarcely know I was done. Done and alive.