When all else fails — and all else hasn’t but I had to shoehorn into this piece somehow — it is time to make bread. Honey wheat berry bread because everybody loves it.
“You know, I never really liked that bread that much,” Sue said.
What’s wrong with you? Are you out of your unbread-loving mind? You think you know somebody, but knowing somebody is knowing that you may never completely know them.
I hadn’t baked bread in 20 years. I baked a bunch when we were first married and when the kids were young. I thought it showed that I had quite a knack for the kitchen arts.
The original honey wheat berry bread recipe came from “the vegetarian epicure” by Anna Thomas. Yes, lowercase on the title because those were the days of lowercase everything. You wanted to make a statement but you didn’t want to offend anybody or kill anything, something that would surely happen if you used capitals.
This is what Anna said about her honey wheat berry recipe: “This is the best bread I have ever made, and if you like whole wheat breads, you will surely agree. A superb loaf — delicious even when eaten dry, without butter.”
“Without butter?” Preposterous, and that’s with a capital “P.” Bread without butter is like a day without morning dew or, in the case of my brother-in-law, John, Mountain Dew.
The cookbook brought back memories, especially the bread section. Monday pumpernickel, which tasted just as good on Tuesday, sweet oatmeal bread and then the almost heavenly milk and honey bread.
I ordered the wheat berries on Amazon, traded friend Sally a roll of toilet paper for 2 tablespoons of yeast and riding buddy Glenn 10 pounds of Quick 1-Minute Quaker Oats for 5 pounds of whole wheat flour. I had the honey, butter, milk and salt.
•••
You start by simmering the wheat berries for several hours in order to soften them. If you don’t, they’ll ricochet in your mouth like popcorn kernels when you bite into them.
“Scald the milk,” an instruction I had taken a few times to mean “burn the milk.” Maybe that’s why Sue never cared for the bread. I don’t get it because I burned the milk with love but mostly because I left the room to do something else.
Yeast is temperamental — sometimes it activates and sometimes it doesn't. Expecting yeast to cooperate is like hoping your cat will fetch your slippers.
Time to knead the dough. Kneading dough can be therapeutic, especially when the dough has some elasticity. Mine didn’t because it was stiff and dry as moon dust.
In lieu of kneading the dough, I picked it up, raised it 2 feet over my head and slammed it on the wooden cutting board. I wanted the bread to know I was not playing around.
“Put the kneaded bread into a large bowl and let it rise for 1½ hours or until it doubles in size,” were the next instructions.
I covered the dough with a soft cloth as if I were tucking it into bed and then placed it on top of the stove. An hour later, I returned and the bread hadn’t risen an inch. If anything, the dough had collapsed into itself like a black hole in an outer space kitchen.
Thirty minutes later, I checked again. The bread was as impervious to rising as children are to taking unsolicited advice.
Things rise in April, but not my bread. No wonder Sue shunned my bread. It was an Easter nonmiracle.
“After it rises double, (or becomes half as big) divide it into two and put it into two loaf pans and have it rise again,” Anna wrote.
No dice. The only way this bread was rising was if I tied it to a hot-air balloon and blew the roof off. My bread was dead and it wasn’t coming back.
I baked it anyway. When I took out the pans, the loaves looked like two brown clubfeet with no toes.
The bread was dense. It took a sharp serrated knife and an honest effort to cut a piece.
A piece? How about three? With butter. The taste was miraculous. Google the recipe for honey wheat berry bread in “the vegetarian epicure.” Small letters, but capital-sized pleasure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.