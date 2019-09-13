I have nothing new to report on the Kern County Fair. I’ve said it all. I’m tapped out.
“We’re doing a big fair package on Sunday,” my editor, Stef, said. “Maybe you could consider that in your planning.”
I could, but I have a better idea. How about I spare my readers? How about I skip the fair this year and we’ll catch it next time?
I’ve told all the stories. For instance, the one about making a date to meet Cora Amos on the midway when I was in high school. Granted it was a loose date and I was chairman and CEO of the Runt Club at South High, but it was a date. Maybe I asked her under my breath as she walked away from second period but I asked her and it seemed we had an understanding that was as solid as the Helsinki Accords.
I looked good that night. Ask Chess King, my personal clothier in Valley Plaza. Picture a pair of orangish-brown bell-bottom jeans that flared out at the bottom as if they were trying to shade the little people. Take note of the leather wristlet I wore on my left wrist denoting I was a member of the movement.
Looking like I did, I’m surprised people on the midway didn’t part like the brown sea when I approached. but I’d like to think they gave me room because you never know what a guy in orangish-brown bell bottoms is going to do. He could go unpredictable and things could get critical.
I spotted Cora walking north (Mr. It Could Get Critical was heading south) close to where the midway passes by the main gate on the west. It was as if a huge, flattering spotlight was shining on her, her and Bobby Triplett, the triple threat at BHS — track, football and any other sport he felt like playing.
Bobby towered over me like a redwood over forest ferns. His achievements were already in record books. Cora was on his arm, they were walking as if they were going to assume the throne and I was on my way home to a future that seemed bleaker than Poland.
I walked past the kiddy rides, through the livestock area, and out the south gate on Ming. We lived five blocks away on the other side of Union close to the El Don Motel. When I arrived home, I climbed to the top of the giant pine tree where I could see the Ferris wheel, the lights of the fair and the shimmering dust extending toward the heavens.
I came down from the pine tree, my orangish-brown bell bottoms smeared with pine sap, but it took awhile. Maybe the next day. Maybe after the fair packed up and left. Maybe part of me is still in that tree.
Fair favorites still fun
I’ve told that story. That and talked about the delicious kettle corn, caramel corn and flavored popcorn made by the crafty Christians at Mill Creek Christian Church. When the kettle corn is warm, it’s a miracle of sweetness and lightness and how you may never be happier in your life than strolling past Calico Corner sharing a bag of kettle corn with a child or a grandchild (one handful for them, two for you).
The cows, lamb, sheep and rabbits that are impressive up close. The proud, tough and resilient 4-H students grooming, feeding and readying themselves to say goodbye to their animals.
The rides that make you dizzy, the clanking of metal, the roar of people winning stuffed animals and salad plates, the look of expectation as families park in the huge dirt parking lots and then stride toward the gates. For many, this is their vacation and they come to the fair several times, so don’t tell them it’s only a county fair.
The once-a-yearness you can count on and knowing there will be something new and exciting (this year, a bug exhibit) but that much of it will remain comfortably the same, too.
A celebration of make-believe, maybe magic and some fried something-or-other covered with chocolate that you said you’d never eat but you do because this is the fair.
The way the fair looks when the sun goes down and the lights go on. People from every corner of the county, every neighborhood and every color and creed. How the coming of the fair usually signifies the coming of fall but I’m sure I’ve covered this.
A country fair in a town with country bones. Beautiful girls. Great athletes we hoped would live forever.
