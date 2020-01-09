I came home and the house smelled like smoke.
“Don’t panic,” Sue said at the door. “I burned the bottom of the pan.”
She’d been using the pan to fix dinner. Softening the garlic before cooking the shrimp. She walked away from the stove and didn’t come back for awhile.
When she returned, the bottom of the stainless steel Cuisinart was blacker than it had been before, and it had been pretty black. The garlic had been reduced to its molecular level and the kitchen and family room had a fair amount of smoke in them.
When someone cooks you dinner, no one complains about smoke. Smoke? What smoke?
Plus, a man likes a project. A project with dead ends, roundabouts, one-way streets but with the possibility, should he apply himself, of hitting four lanes and the open road.
I knew this much: Soaking the pan in hot, soapy water wouldn’t move the needle. That’s like throwing a stiff into a Jacuzzi. All the hot water in the world isn’t bringing him back.
I went to the garage. I meant business and I wanted the pan to know I meant business. I grabbed a paint scraper, some oil rig-strength steel wool and a retractable razor blade with a couple of extra blades.
The paint scraper wasn’t a bad idea but it wasn’t the right idea. It was one idea from being the right idea, but one idea off is like being one number short on a ZIP code. The letter will almost get there, but not quite.
The razor blade was the ticket. The ticket, but a slow ticket because there is no way to rush a razor blade. Expansive strokes don’t work unless you like skittering across the top of a charred mass.
Time slowed down. It had no choice. Rushing a burnt pan is like rushing an old house. As Tracy Kidder said, old houses resist haste. So do burnt pans.
It took an hour, but it wasn’t a bad hour. I went back and forth between the blade and the steel wool. Progress was slow, but steady. Slow, steady and satisfying. Instead of exploring outer space, I was examining inner space.
The pan became a metaphor for the measure of a life. Kitchen tables are like that too. You can see the story of a family in every line, scratch and pen mark. The dinners, breakfasts and lunches. The conversations (heated and midnight-cool), laughter and tears.
A ceiling is a similar measure. Especially ceilings with second stories over them. The water spots from baths that overflowed when the kids were young, pipes that burst during Thanksgiving and toilets that bubbled over like indoor springs.
Tables, ceilings and pans are proof that families live there. Live through the good days, the bad days and the better days.
I scraped nearly every speck of black from the pan’s surface. If I was going to go this far I might as well keep going. I washed the pan again, polished it and placed it on a soft, clean dish towel on the kitchen counter where it gleamed like a piece of kitchen art.
The pan was so pretty, we left it there for a day. Admired it from every angle.
“That’s amazing,” Sue said. “It’s like new.”
That night the pan went back into service. There were carrots and parsnips to saute. Good food to prepare. Memories to add to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.