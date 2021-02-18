Concerned that I might be running short of material, Mariella Canepa sent a list of column ideas. Rather than hoarding them and eking this thing out, I’ll tackle the whole bunch in one column.
“In one article, you mentioned that sometimes the well goes dry," Mariella wrote. "I assume your demographics are older people who relate to your articles but regardless, here is a list of suggestions." (Mariella’s ideas are in bold.)
How about leprechauns? Let’s start with the little people. I like green and I have worn shoes, especially boots, that a leprechaun might wear, although I got rid of them when people kept asking me how things were in Glocca Morra.
The first time somebody said Glocca Morra, I thought they were asking “How are things in guacamole?” Good, especially when you have the right chip.
How did you come to write this column? True story, not that anyone really cares, but Mark Grossi, the guy who used to write this column, found a job at a bigger, better, more glamorous paper and gave his notice during lunch. The editor looked at the near-empty room and asked if somebody wanted to write the column. I raised my hand. Everybody else was eating.
What movie star is your twin? Come on. You know the answer to that: Clint Eastwood. The problem is, it’s the 90-year-old version rather than the “Go ahead, make my day” one. Does Peter Fonda also ring a bell? I’ve been compared to Kevin Costner but even I don’t believe that one.
Did you know Merle Haggard and Buck Owens? “Know” is probably pushing it, but I met both. My favorite Buck and Merle story, and I have a grand total of one, was when they played together in 1991 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, after not having done so in 25 years.
Buck was famously punctual, Merle was a late-for-his-own-funeral guy and that night Merle was six songs late for his own set. Buck’s people, and perhaps Buck himself, were furious, and the sense was Merle could have cared less, feeling pretty good that he had made it out of the bus on to the stage.
How does Bakersfield compare to other metropolitan cities like San Francisco? Pretty well if you believe the description of S.F. by novelist John D. McDonald:
"San Francisco is the most depressing city in America. The come-latelys might not think so. They may be enchanted by the sea of mystery of the Nob and Russian and Telegraph, by the sea mystery of the Bridge over to redwood country on a foggy night, by the urban compartmentalization of Chinese, Spanish, Greek, Japanese, by the smartness of the women and the city's iron clutch on the culture ...
“But there are too many of us who used to love her. She was like a wild classy kook of a gal, one of those rain-walkers, laughing gray eyes, tousle of dark hair — sea misty, a lithe and lovely lady, who could laugh at you or with you, and at herself when needs be. A sayer of strange and lovely things. A girl to be in love with, with love like a heady magic.
“But she had lost it, boy.”
McDonald wrote this in 1964. Imagine how well Bakersfield would fare now.
Historical buildings in Bakersfield: If I had my way I’d tear down about half the old buildings in town, many of which are terrific examples of 1950s architecture, that golden era that married boxy with clunky to create ugh-lee. Can we start over? What’s wrong with new?
How about Goodwill and thrift stores? My favorite is Junk-Atique Outlet on 21st Street. Talk about fun and killer deals. A used vacuum cleaner for $15, wonderful sets of old dishes and glasses, and some really great sofas and tables. If Junk-Atique has a problem, it is that it’s slightly addicting.
Is it legal to release balloons in the air? I doubt it, but try jumping that high when they get away.
Favorite doughnut and why! (Mariella’s is lemon-filled because it’s her happy color and her son's favorite.) I’m with you. Hard to beat the lemon custard-filled doughnut at Smith’s sprinkled with powdered sugar. It’s tart but sweet.
Who says hello anymore? I do, you do, many people in Bakersfield do, too, unless they’re riding or walking on the bike path and they have their earbuds in. People in the valley still say good morning or good afternoon, which makes this a good place to live.
What happened to manners? They’re still there, but if you are a grandparent, this is your cue because you can help.
Why are we still reading the newspaper in paper form? Better not to ask some questions, Mariella. How would you start a fire or pad all those boxes we return to Amazon?
Do you really love thy neighbor regardless of your religion? I really love my neighbor if they have a fig tree and they don’t like figs
Thanks, Mariella. Keep them coming.