Lunch with two friends ended with sort of fighting over the check. “Sort of” because I wasn’t fighting that hard and No. 2, who surrendered the check to No. 3, was fighting harder than I was but not exactly breaking a sweat either.
Friend 3 looked at the check, reached into his left front pocket and grabbed an impressive wad of bills. A thick wad. A show-stopping wad.
“Show stopping” because the conversation died. It got quiet. It was like church.
Folded in half, the wad was a solid two inches thick. It fit in his front pocket, but didn’t leave room for keys, phones or wallets. They’d have to find their own pocket because that pocket was taken.
He unfolded the bills. He wasn’t in a hurry. Hurry was for the people with wallet money. He was like a gardener tending his flowers or a beekeeper checking the health of his hives.
He had the floor. All we had were questions. How much did he have and what were the denominations?
How many $100s, how many $20s and how much little money?
There is nothing wrong with little money. Not when you’re dealing with little people. Not when you’re buying a beer and a bag of Corn Nuts. Nothing wrong with padding a wad with $1s, $5s and $10s as long as you don’t overpad.
A legitimate wad is not a hundred bill on top and 40 one-dollar bills behind it. You might as well back up the $100 with Colombian pesos or Tanzanian shillings.
That’s not a wad. That's a faux wad. That’s someone who aspires to a wad but is a turkey sandwich short of a box lunch.
This guy wasn’t that guy. He showed his rapt audience the underbelly of the sheath of bills — the $1s — and then he flipped it over and started thumbing through an endless sea of $100s.
He had little money and he had big money. Whatever kind of money you wanted, he had that money. That money and money to back up that money.
He took his time leafing through the crisp bills, removing one, examining it and after detecting some almost unnoticeable flaw, putting it back in its place and replacing it with Mr. Perfect. His routine was practiced, relaxed and hypnotic, honed by performing in front of many live audiences.
He paid the bill. We walked out. The show was over but the performance lingered.
He went left and I walked down the street with the other friend who had also been the beneficiary of No. 3’s generosity. Given that we are men, and thus shallow, you can imagine the conversation.
“That was some wad,” the friend said.
Yes, it was.
“You know, it’s not enough to carry that once,” he said. “If you’re going to have a legitimate wad, you have to have it all the time and be able to replenish it when it gets thin.”
Most of us have had a wad. We sell a car. We cash an insurance check refund. We hold a mildly successful yard sale.
We have a bunch of cash, we spend it and then it’s gone.
We’re back to the wallet. Twenty dollars in the car. Loose change in a quart mason jar.
That’s not a wad. That’s not money. That’s life.
