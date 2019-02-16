There's a simple equation when it comes to snow: Snow = chains = fear.
I was at Mammoth recently during the three-day storm that dropped 10 feet of snow. It snowed for 72 straight hours. It snowed like there was no tomorrow and, if there were a tomorrow, it would have been a snowy tomorrow.
Ten feet of snow called for chains, chains I did not own and, had I owned them, chains I was not confident I could put on.
I watched my dad wrestle with chains 50 years ago. Chains in those days were heavy, having been hewed from iron ore. Dads put on chains while their sons cowered in the back seats of station wagons hoping their names wouldn’t be called.
I didn’t own a set of chains so I called Oilfield Russ to see if I could borrow a pair.
“I must have 40 sets of chains,” he said, “but here’s the thing about chains. None of them ever fit. You have to buy a pair.”
I bought chains from a Shell station in Bishop. The man behind the counter told me I couldn’t return them. I owned those chains (cable chains) and one day my kids would be cleaning out the garage and find them along with some dusty old skis and poles. Put those together and you have a nice package deal at the yard sale.
Chains in hand, I picked up my younger brother Courtney at the Bishop airport. The only thing worse than one guy who can’t put on chains are two guys with similar holes in their man resumes.
We drove up Sherwin Grade. A mile past Crowley Lake, a road sign read, “Chains Required.” A CHP officer was waving motorists over.
Several men wearing orange vests were volunteering to put on chains. “Volunteering” for $40. Courtney whipped out $40 before the tall, bearded man could finish his pitch. Five minutes later, we were on our way, dry, warm and cozy inside our chain-clad car.
***
What goes up, must come down. Two days later, I drove home from Mammoth. I had an uneasy feeling because sooner or later, I’d have to take off the chains. When the snowy road gave way to wet asphalt, five miles outside of Bishop, I pulled over and recited a chain removal prayer.
The temperature gauge said 23 degrees. I stared at the chains, held on by a stretchy blue cable that looked like an octopus with six hooks on the end. How hard could this be? I started on the driver’s side by unclipping the blue cable. Voile, the chains fell off. If I had had an orange vest, I could have been charging people $40 for this kind of manly excellence.
I walked over to the passenger side and did the same thing but when I backed up the car, I managed to wrap the chains around the axle.
I got on my back and slid underneath the car. I was wearing a puffy down jacket and the jacket began absorbing water like a giant down sponge. I had to unkink the cables but with the ski gloves I was wearing, I might as well have tried to crochet a tea pillow.
I was not far enough under the car so I slid another 18 inches and when I did, I cut my forehead. While I examined the wound, cold water, melting from the snow stuck to the undercarriage, dripped on my face and blinded me in one eye.
Having lost that round, I got up, stood by the car and tried to look forlorn in hopes that some kind soul would pull over and if not help me, shoot me and put me out of my cold-fingered misery. If anything, people sped up when they saw me. They had their own misery and weren’t in a hurry to take on mine.
An hour and a half later, I called Geico road service.
“I’m sorry, we don’t tow when it’s a botched chain job,” the man said.
“Botched chain job?” What gives you that idea?
I called the CHP and told them I was cold, wet and friendless. They said they’d send somebody. They could hear the forlornness in my voice.
What would Dad have done? He’d a given it one more go. Now that I had help coming, I was working on house money anyway.
I walked over the passenger side, assumed the on-your-back-position and miraculously lifted the chain off the axle and brought it over the tire. I unhooked the octopus and the chain fell off.
I put the chains in the box. They’re in my garage. You're welcome to borrow them.
