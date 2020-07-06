Ice makers don’t have a mind of their own. That’s giving them too much credit. That’s making it seem as if their inner workings are something we might understand should we put our minds to it.
Ice makers are haunted. They are of another world, bound by laws we don’t understand. They operate behind the veil, a veil behind which we cannot peek.
Take ours. Recently, it started making ice. Making ice is good. That’s what an ice maker is supposed to do. That’s why they call it an ice maker.
The problem was, it wouldn’t stop making ice. It made ice, more ice and more ice than that.
We had enough for our house, the house next door and the house next door to the house next door.
We had more ice than the North Pole, the South Pole and the frozen tundra between them.
No reason to panic because there is a fail safe feature in the ice maker that turns it on and off. This is the rectangular shaped metal wand, attached precariously to the mysterious ice maker on either side. Click the wand up and the ice maker stops making ice. Pull the wand down and the ice maker makes ice like chickens lay eggs.
Two things can happen to an ice maker and neither is life-affirming. The ice maker goes on strike and refuses to make ice or in this case, like Homer Price and the doughnut machine that won’t stop churning out doughnuts even when it’s unplugged, it will make ice 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.
It was like having a puppy in the chewing and digging stage. I began dreading going to bed, leaving town or spending large blocks of time away because when we returned, the bin would be overflowing, ice pressing against the ceiling of the freezer as if it were trying to escape and the ice would scatter on the kitchen floor once we muscled open the door nearly severing the hinges.
Miss one piece of ice on the floor, have it melt and you could have a domestic accident that will make people think you had too much to drink and lost control over your extremities.
Maybe I could fix the darn thing. All this requires is unloading 10 years of frozen bread, pizza and unmarked meat and pulling out the racks that may never go in the same way again. If this doesn’t sound attractive, you can get on your knees, lean forward so your back is completely unsupported, crank your head 180 degrees like a praying mantis and look up into the inner workings of the ice maker for a clue, any clue, a clue that if you found it, you wouldn’t know what to with it anyway.
***
Then, one day the ice maker stopped making ice. I was relieved because I can buy ice. No one can stop me from buying ice so I bought a 20-pound bag from Smart & Final. I filled up the bin and backed it up with ice in the outside freezer.
Had I not done that, I could have gone to trays like the mafia goes to the mattresses. We started with trays and to trays we shall return. People used to make their own ice like they made their own ice cream.
I wanted to send the ice maker a message; “I don’t need you. I’m not playing your games anymore. I’ve moved on, and moved on without you.”
A few mornings later, I went downstairs, opened the freezer drawer and reached into the ice bin for ice for a glass of cranberry juice. There was plenty of ice because I had refilled it and plenty more because the ice maker had resumed making ice.
You tell me. I have no idea. It’s an ice maker. They’re on their own and so are we.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.