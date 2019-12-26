Not one, not yet.
On Christmas Day, I went mushroom hunting with my mom. We parked in the Frugatti’s parking lot, empty except for the Frugatti’s delivery truck. We had it to ourselves, “it” including the open fields across the street stretching to and beyond Cal State. Those mushrooms were our mushrooms. Every single one of them.
My mom started this more than 50 years ago. Not hunting mushrooms, but hunting them with me. That was our time. She rode horses with my sister, who knows what she did with the other kids, but we looked for mushrooms.
We worked the sewer farm near Mount Vernon, close to where the green waste facility is now, the rolling hills near Edison and the fields that stretched west where California Avenue is but minus the office buildings, strip malls, churches and fast food restaurants.
There, with Old Stockdale looming to the west like the golden city, you’d find the biggest, pinkest, tastiest field mushrooms. In the good years, with the right amount of rainfall, fog, sunshine and a sprinkle of mushroom magic (before the grass and undergrowth grew too thick), we’d fill brown paper shopping bags from Young’s.
Tell people you hunt mushrooms and they get a funny look on their faces as if to ask, “How are you still alive?” To them, you might as well be a mushroom-hunting ghost. You’re here but not here. If you’re not dead now, you will be and soon they will be throwing mushroom-loving dirt on your coffin.
Mushrooms are like sharks. All it takes is one shark attack a thousand miles away and people are swearing off the ocean.
On the hunt
We crossed Coffee and Truxtun and encountered a fence in front of the field. I wasn’t scrambling over a chain-link fence and neither was my 92-year-old mom. We walked on the sidewalk toward Trader Joe’s, where the bike path has a spur and opens to walkers and riders. We turned into the field, our hopes high as the red-tailed hawk that took off from its perch in a rotten tree, soaring above the field.
We’d bought Charlie, the terrier-chihuahua mix. Other than being cute and having a cheery disposition, Charlie isn’t worth a nickel so maybe he could earn his keep by finding some mushrooms.
He was low enough to the ground to see them, moving like a centipede on his short legs.
We stayed on the dirt path and scoured the banks. You can almost feel the presence of mushrooms before you see them, but I wasn’t feeling much other than Christmas breakfast, which included cinnamon rolls from Hodel’s, scrambled eggs with grated Gruyere, baked peppered Applewood bacon and several cups of strong coffee laced with industrial-strength cream. If there was a correlation between a big country breakfast and finding mushrooms, we’d need a semi.
Mom, with her walking sticks, paused every so often to look at the birds, and the glory of Breckenridge and Bear Mountain etched against the eastern sky.
The secret of mushroom hunting is that you can’t look for mushrooms, they have to look for you. It reminded me of the Red Smith column I’d read about Don King’s visit to the prison in which the boxing promoter had spent some of his formative years.
“Don King didn’t serve time. Time served him.”
It wasn’t an exact parallel, but it made me think about mushrooms.
We needed a lucky mushroom. A starter mushroom. A messenger mushroom announcing, “There are more ahead.”
“I found a puffball,” Mom said of the soft, round mushroom no bigger than a marble.
That could have been a messenger mushroom but its message would have been, “There aren’t any decent mushrooms around here.”
We circled the field, walked across the field and did everything but crawl through the field. We saw birds, deserted anthills and white rocks that looked like mushrooms but weren’t.
We walked for an hour. Charlie wasn’t much help but he worked up an appetite and later made short work of the contents of his silver bowl.
Our bag was empty but that was fine. Mushroom hunting is like fishing. You hope to catch fish but if you don’t, there aren’t many places you’d rather be. Mother, son or would-be mushroom dog.
