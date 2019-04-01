I was buying some heavy cream at Trader’s Joe’s when I saw somebody I knew. I smiled and asked him how he was doing. He hesitated, as a deer might before crossing a road on a dark night.
“I’m doing fine,” he said, on the downbeat of the next measure.
“Fine” was fine but not extra fine. He would have been finer if he could figure out who this strange man was and why he was addressing him, although in a friendly fashion, in the checkout line at Trader Joe’s.
I think we think that we make an impression. That after meeting us once, we are unforgettable. If not, then certainly we can allow ourselves the conceit that after 30 years, the length of time we had known each other, that our relationship would have risen to the level of “I know who you are and am happy to see you.”
He might have been happy if he remembered how unforgettable I was.
“Do I know you?” he said, after a pause.
“Do I know you?” I thought so, I hope so but if you don’t, then I’m not sure I know myself.
“It’s Herb,” I said.
The light came back in his eyes. The light was promising. Now, if I could rise to the top of the Herb heap, a heap that was higher than I had imagined.
“Herb Benham,” I said, in an attempt to narrow the field. I wished I had a name like Buck, Mike or Jack because Herb is not flamboyant especially paired with Benham because it makes the speaker sound like he has a case of cottonmouth.
“Oh, Herb. I didn’t recognize you.”
“I didn’t recognize you.” That could mean a lot of things. A lot of things and few were particularly flattering.
Not flattering had happened awhile back. I saw somebody I hadn’t seen in a couple of years and he gasped like somebody had sucker-punched him in the stomach.
“God, you’ve aged,” he said.
“Aged” as in a good pinot or as in barn wood? Either way, at least he recognized me. That me feel good in sort of a bad way.
“Maybe it’s the hat you are wearing,” said the friend in Trader Joe’s.
I tried to look up at the hat but it was on my head so all I could see was the underside of the bill. It was my signature hat but apparently I was writing in invisible ink.
Note to self. Get rid of signature hat. Wear new hat or go without hat.
We chatted through the checkout stand. We were good friends again. As close we’d ever been. I tried to be engaging so I would make an impression he would never forget but eventually he made it through the line and had to go home before today became tomorrow.
I have a theory. The good news is, no one dies. You disappear, melt like ice cream in July. One day, you’re standing tall, two proud scoops of chocolate chip ice cream riding high on a sugar cone. You eat one, and it’s really good and then the other scoop falls off and your sugar cone collapses.
Don’t worry. There is a chocolate at the bottom. That makes an impression you’ll never forget.
