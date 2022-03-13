HERB BENHAM: Never enough but close enough

Recently, we watched our La Jolla grandkids — 7-year-old Andrew and 4-year-old Lillian — at their home while their parents went on vacation. We were there for eight days, which seems like a lot from the outside, and the inside, too, but eight days goes fast and soon it's the last morning and you're throwing the football in the driveway with your grandson and he says, "Do we have another hour? Why do you have to go? When are we going to see you again?"
Half the songs ever written are about goodbyes. They're pretty simple. Too soon, too late, this hurts.
I thought eight days would be the antidote to the weekend visits when we arrive and the next thing you know, we're saying goodbye. Eight days has a forever quality to it but "forever" isn't what it used to be. Grandchild/grandparent love does not fit easily into boxes or time frames. It's as big as the outdoors. It's a "don't fence me in" sort of thing.
In a perfect world, kids would have parents and grandparents and spend time with both. Time together and separately, too.
Parents may not really want grandparents around who are so full of joy and seem to ooze with "Why are you sweating this? Parenting is easy. Relax and enjoy it."
They're thinking, "It's easy for you to say but I'll guarantee you were just as uptight and stressed out as we were when you were on the front lines."
Parents and grandparents might as well be carrying on a conversation across the Grand Canyon with the wind blowing 30 knots and the voices echoing against the canyon walls.
The grandparents can't remember what it was like and parents are in a high state of alert and don't really believe there will be a time when they won't be.
Parents imagine, and they're half-right, that when they walk out that door and get in the car or board an airplane that the party favors come out, balloons get inflated and it's cake and cookies three times a day washed down by chocolate milk.
They imagine that bedtimes are stretched, qualifying for dessert may not require eating every last roasted carrot and if a child is not feeling his absolute best and has a whisper of a cough or sniffle, as Andrew had one morning — "Mimi, my throat hurts" — a doctor's note or lie detector test is not necessary in order to stay home from school.
Education is important and, if you're lucky, thrilling, however missing one day in 10,000 days of school, or one week in a 1,000 weeks probably won't preclude them from finishing sixth grade, graduating high school, attending college, getting a job, starting a family and becoming productive citizens.
Our stay included the soft, savory chicken stew their grandmother made for them, tons of bread and soft butter with every meal, French pancakes when it wasn't even Sunday. I stocked up on Lucky Charms, Cheetos-flavored popcorn, Double Stuf Oreos, Nutter Butter cookies and a jar of Smart & Final roasted peanuts (Sue rolled her eyes but went along with it because it was Super Bowl weekend).
Sue and Lillian had tea parties, played French restaurant and made Valentine's cookies.
The kids built forts in the living room with blankets, sofa cushions, pillows, and a healthy selection of books and games. The grandparents let them leave up the forts all week rather than having them tear them before bedtime. Nothing like waking up and seeing the fort having withstood the enemy soldiers of the night.
Andrew had "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" — as well as a Lego set with some of Hogwarts' buildings — and wanted to read it, but the book was slightly above his reading ability. He missed school, I told his parents when they returned, but we read the entire 223-page book together, in the morning after breakfast and cuddled up at night before bedtime among a mountain of pillows.
There is nothing more comforting, relaxing and peaceful than reading a story or book to a child and watching their imagination burst through the walls and beyond.
We finished the book the night before we returned home, reading well past his bedtime. We had to finish. He wanted to know what happened and so did I.
Eight days seems like a lot but it flies by in an instant. Like life sometimes, the only way to understand it is backward, when things slow down for a minute and you can appreciate the time together frame by frame.
Eight days, eight hours or eight minutes with grandchildren is a privilege that may not come around again, so it's better to grab on now and hold tight.
As we were driving away, I looked back through the rearview mirror. The kids were smiling and who knows what they were thinking because young children (unless adults mess it up) have a wellspring of optimism and a sense that whatever is next will be good, too.
I don't know what they were thinking, but I knew what was going through my head. It was "Never Enough," that song sung by Loren Allred in "The Greatest Showman."
"All the shine of a thousand spotlights
"All the stars we steal from the night sky
"Will never be enough
"Never be enough
"Towers of gold are still too little
"These hands could hold the world but it'll
"Never be enough
"Never be enough."
Corny, over the top, but true. Never enough but getting close is close enough.