HERB BENHAM: My Christmas wish was granted

I reached down and a small hand reached for mine. Two hands, one on each side. I'd gotten what I wanted for Christmas.
We spent two days with Andrew and Lillian in San Clemente at a friend's place. At 6 and 4, they still believe. The faith children have in the things unseen makes us believe, too.
Faith in trains for instance, and the romance and adventure they invoke. We stayed across the street from the train station and every time the Metro Link, Surfliner or a freight train went by, they ran to the balcony and watched it pass by. The backs of their heads were still, but their faces shook with excitement.
San Clemente is underrated, I'm not sure by who, maybe only by those of us who haven't spent much time there. However, for a beach town, it seems filled with regular people who are raising kids, have lived there a long time or love the ocean.
Several people volunteered to take photos of us. Maybe they looked at me and said, “We'd better get a photo of him before he's gone,” or maybe the kids were fetching.
One morning at Bear Coast Coffee, a woman in her 40s with her compact husband and 12-year-old son, who had surfer written all over his blond locks, kept looking at the three of us (Sue was back in the room).
"I'm sorry, I just can't help it," she said. "This is so cute. Would you mind if I took a picture?"
Take as many as you want. She was a ways off from this stage but she might have been thinking, “So this is what having grandkids is like."
•••
We played football on the beach, Andrew having discovered the joy of tossing a ball, scoring a touchdown and winning the Super Bowl.
Summer, winter, fall or spring, there is no bad time to build a sandcastle or take over one that someone has built and then abandoned.
I pushed them on the swings. Swing high enough and look at the waves. Swing higher and see the ocean blue. Swings on the beach are a gift from above when you are a kid.
Lillian ran in the water, no small feat when both the water and the air is in the 50s. She is like her great-grandmother who never saw an icy-cold lake in the Sierra she wouldn't jump in.
Cold water makes you feel alive and Lillian understands that. It also makes hot chocolate taste better.
We did what grandparents do. That's genetic, too. Squirt, Orange Crush, a medium bag of Cheetos.
"Papa, you eat a lot of junk food," Andrew said.
It's situational, Andrew. I have to be on a car trip, an airplane or with one of the four grandkids. Count your lucky stars, boy.
We worked on manners lest you think all sensible parenting ceases when kids are not with their parents. Requests must start with "May I please," and requests granted with "Thank you."
Right now, they have the cute thing going but one day they may not and then manners can charm and open doors.
We played holiday bingo. It's no fun winning; it's more fun to see how delighted they are when they win.
One night, we went to the tree lighting at the Mission San Juan Capistrano. Seventeen minutes, four songs and lights dancing up and down on the tree. More than 100 people gathered and it's easy to see why. The show is simple, unadorned and peaceful.
The kids slept with us. Lillian with Sue, Andrew with me. I sang "Ramblin Boy" by Tom Paxton. It has been our song since Andrew was a baby. It relaxes him. Me, too.
On the last night, we walked to the Christmas tree at the end of the pier. Lillian rode on my shoulders on the way out and Andrew on the way back. They're almost too big, but as long as I can, I will.
In between, we held hands. It's what I wanted for Christmas. I just didn't know it.