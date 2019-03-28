I don’t know the last time I attended a Board of Supervisors meeting but Tuesday I did and I’m glad I did.
Richard Beene, my old boss, and I went together so we had a chance to visit on the drive over. A car visit is good, the only problem with a car visit is that in Bakersfield a car visit can be short because Point A and Point B might be two minutes apart.
Richard is now a celebrity with his radio show on KERN 1180 and turns heads wherever he goes. I turn heads too but it’s usually people turning away as if to say, “What happened to him?”
The supervisors meet in the first floor chambers at 1115 Truxtun Ave., just west of Rabobank. The room is roomy, well-lit and formal without being stuffy. The sense is that something important happens here, so pay attention.
We paid attention on this day to John Trino who was being honored for his 40-year contribution to the Kern County Soccer Park. Dr. Bill Baker gave a touching speech and noted that John decided to get involved in soccer after he was yellow- and red-carded in short order during one of his son’s soccer games.
Red-carded? John, I’m shocked.
Before honoring Trino, the supervisors, led by Mike Maggard, introduced the 2018-19 Foothill High State Championship basketball team. The Trojans are one of three teams from Bakersfield to have won a state championship in basketball.
Foothill’s story was inspiring (playing together and overcoming adversity never gets old) and it was fun to see how stoked the players were. Coach Wesley Davis talked about how the team had brought the community and people of all races and political persuasions together.
“Together.” We could use some together. Together is refreshing.
“There are three ways you can bring people together,” Davis said. “Music, sports and food.”
Amen. Turn on the music and let’s eat.
***
In his remarks about Trino, Baker mentioned him bringing Pele to Bakersfield for the opening of the soccer park in 1988. Mary Helen Barrios remembers that day too:
“Don Raúl and I were there and interviewed Pelé for El Popular and Radio KAFY and I still have wonderful, and poignant memories.
"Pele lingered for almost 20 minutes, congratulating each of the players in Spanish, signing autographs."
***
Fellow South High Rebel Steve Lafond emailed recently and reminded me that his mom, Joan Lafond, taught half my family at William Penn Elementary. His dad, Lawrence (Larry) Edward Lafond, was the football coach at South and a pretty fair tennis player, too.
“I used to love the potlucks that the William Penn staff would hold at Beale Park. It's where I first mixed cherry Jell-O with spaghetti."
Cherry Jell-O with spaghetti? Something about that works.
“As kids, we used the 'stage' at Beale Park to sing, dance, and otherwise put on crazy exhibits for our parents and relatives. Love those days.”
Easy to forget about Beale Park but it’s old, old Bakersfield. Tennis in Bakersfield started there in the 1920s. Beale had band concerts when I was growing up several hundred years ago.
Steve has been retired from the City of Bakersfield Water Department for nine years.
“Since my wife, Lisa, and I have been taking part-time care of the grandbabies, our hearts have never been so full of love.”
Double amen.
***
Dean K. responded to the column about weeds growing in my turf:
“Herb, turf is grass. Fake grass is artificial turf.
"I wish the weeds growing in my fake grass were fake weeds.”
Superior Court Judge David Lampe had some advice about the real weeds in my fake grass:
“You still have to spray Roundup. Works great.”
So did Janet Thomson
“There’s a saying in gardening — 'The weeds always win. Nature bats last.' Just give in now.”
Marilou Burlingame had her own weed experience:
“Read your article on trying to get rid of weeds. I worked on a brick walkway before the rain gods came. I went to look for a rake, saw an open bag of concrete that I left out. Lo and behold, solid concrete did not stop crabgrass and unidentified weeds from growing up from the bag. I now believe crabgrass and assorted weeds are pushed up by Satan.”
***
Larry Dunn sets me straight in the column where I quoted from the "forward" of a novel by John D. MacDonald.
“The word you need is foreword,” Larry wrote.
“Sometimes there is also an afterword. Think of it this way: If you read the book in a single rainy day, you read the foreword in the forenoon, and the afterword in the afternoon.”
Larry, once again, you have the last word.
