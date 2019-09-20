“I haven’t done this for a while but do you think anybody would take these things if we put them by the trash?” Sue said.
“What do you have?” I asked.
The first was a soft, white cloth bulletin board sectioned into squares by gold ribbon. At first glance, I didn’t know what it was.
“You can tack photographs to the individual squares,” she said.
That’s a winner or would be if anybody knew what the heck it was but they won’t. That’s a “what is it?" item. That’s a “what would we do with it?” That’s a “you’d have a better chance if you tacked a sign and an explanation” on it.
Put yourself in their place: You’re driving by, something catches your eye and you think, “Are they really throwing that away? It’s by the trash but not in the trash.
“Stop the car. Run over and get it before they change their minds. I’ll keep the car running.”
It’s hard not to feel sneaky when you’re taking something from somebody’s driveway. Even if it’s clear they don’t want it anymore and it’s up for grabs. You’re always looking over your shoulder in case the homeowner bursts through the gate and screams, “Come back, you thief. I’ve changed my mind.”
Speed is important. Decisions have to be made quickly. The whole thing should take no more than 20 seconds and this works best when you have an accomplice. Dashing, slamming, laying rubber, no one does that sort of high-wire act for what might or might not be a soft, white bulletin board.
The second item was better: two large blue and white ginger jar vases the size of latex balloons. The pair looked like they could be from the Ming dynasty, otherwise known as the Great Ming. This is not to be confused with Ming Avenue and the dollar store.
With an old house, you get the old house bump when you put something by the curb. People think, “I wonder if that’s an antique and they don’t know what they have.”
We know. The vases are more than 800 years old. They stood like sentries next to the Terracotta Army in the Mingian palace. It would be hard to put a price on vases like this without consulting a representative from Sotheby's.
You don’t lean vases like this against the toters, you line them up several feet apart to give prospective lookers decorating ideas. I might suggest putting these priceless jewels on either end of the mantel with a bunch of candles from World Market between them.
After displaying them in all of their 13th-century glory, I walked away. A watched pot is slow to boil and so are curb treasures to disappear should you insist on hovering or running outside every time you hear a car drive by and stop. Give people room and time for their taste in certified antiques to surface.
Four hours later, I took out the trash. The vases, circa the Ming dynasty, were gone. The soft white bulletin board was still there. Come by. Its possibilities are endless.
