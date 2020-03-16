“How many rolls of toilet paper do we have upstairs?” Sue asked. “I only saw a couple when I looked.”
Wouldn’t you like to know? I have my places and some of those places are secret places.
“I have plenty,” I said. “However, I will be putting you on allocation.”
I went upstairs and counted the rolls. I had 12 and that wasn’t counting the one on the toilet-roll holder. Do you count that one or just consider it sort of a bonus roll? A kind of ace-in-the-hole-roll.
That didn’t include paper towels. How do you catalog those? Right now, they are paper towels but next week we might be looking at those paper towels like the alligators looked at the swamp band in “Mama Don’t Allow.”
We had three and half rolls of paper towels if you counted the one that was on the stainless steel paper towel dispenser. If I sawed them in half, one roll of paper towels could equal two rolls of toilet paper.
A roll of toilet paper — double ply— stands 4¾ inches. A roll of paper towels is close to 11½ inches, so if things get tight, you could have two nice-sized rolls and a mini. The mini could be for children or grandchildren.
I talked to a friend who was vacationing in Florida and told him I was going by his house here and lifting the toilet paper in his spare bathrooms.
“No problem,” he said. “ I’ve already taken two from the hotel.”
Grocery adventure
Yesterday, Sue went to Trader Joe’s. I stayed home guarding the supplies in case there was a security breach. Before the store opened, the line for TJ’s stretched to Cone’s Health Foods. There was no chicken, pasta or olive oil inside the store, but plenty of meat and do I love meat.
Self-quarantine
Katie suggested we self-quarantine given that we are in the demographic most likely to buy the farm. Aside from the potential catastrophic financial losses and maybe dying, self-quarantining doesn’t sound that bad. There is almost a weird sense of relief. You mean I don’t have to go anywhere, do anything or talk to anybody?
In a way, it’s like the snow day we had 21 years ago in Bakersfield. The roads were impassable, school was called off so we met in a friend’s kitchen for an impromptu breakfast.
“Life as we know it has been canceled,” she said.
Let's get to that backlog of books
“Canceled” so we are at home. There is siding on the house that could stand painting. The garage is filled with boxes, unused molding and outside pillows that spent too much time outside. It wouldn’t kill me to get rid of some things.
I could talk to my neighbors. I could talk to Sue, as long we practice social distancing, which might require us to yell at each other.
I could call the people who are important to me. I could call the other people and tell them how they might become more important if they became more entertaining or sent me cool presents.
We have a piano. There is nothing stopping me from playing it other than the fact that I can’t play. Better yet, I could read because who doesn’t have a juicy backlog of books.
This too will pass
Monday morning, we may have had the most beautiful sunrise of the year. The colors were like waves, one following another and becoming brighter as the sunrise unfolded.
The world is falling apart, but the sunrises are unreal.
“Falling apart and unreal” reminded me of the legend of Little Burnt-All-Over, an Indian girl who loses her mother and has to endure a wicked stepmother and two lazy stepsisters who sometimes beat her with a burning stick, leaving scars everywhere.
Her life is not fun, but she hangs in there and eventually meets the great chief who says, “Men know me as the King of the Day. You, they shall know as the Queen of the Night. And when they see your beautiful face in the sky, and your purple robe, they shall indeed see the scars of your sorrows and of your burning. But those in no way mar your beauty, but will be there forever to remind men that the way to perfect honor, glory and joy is through the dark valley of sorrows overcome.”
Life as we know it has been canceled but eventually, this too will pass. When it does, let’s barbecue and watch a game together. I’ll bring the steaks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.