Your new guy comes into your office on his first day and tells you he knows the former president of the United States. You wonder if he might have failed his drug test and HR didn’t catch it or that you inadvertently hired Forrest Gump, who has a knack of meeting people.
That was Jim Damian’s experience with Nick Burrus, who surprised his new boss like he’s been surprising people his entire life.
“On Nick's very first day at Stria, he introduced himself. That was fine ... I liked meeting the new guy who was going to be doing computer work,” Damian said.
“Then he stuck around my office, told me about himself and then told me he knew former U.S. President Bill Clinton. This kid knew Bill Clinton? 'Sure,' I said, as I shuffled him off to his assigned office.”
Turns out he was neither Forrest Gump nor lying. The next day, Burrus showed Damian pictures of himself with President and Mrs. Clinton. Damian almost fell out of his chair.
Burrus was born with congenital heart failure and when he was 8, he was so sick that doctors told him he was probably going to die so they got him into the Make-A-Wish program. His wish was to visit Washington, D.C., and meet the president of the “greatest country on earth.”
Burrus flew to Washington and he and his family spent the weekend with Bill and Hillary Clinton. What 8-year-old chooses to visit the president over Disney World or an NFL game? Burrus, now 30, is that guy.
GET OUT AND VOTE
Fast-forward to Super Tuesday earlier this month. Jim Carnal, retired teacher and former Californian reporter, texted with a story idea. He was taking Burrus to the polling place in order to vote. Burrus had had a heart transplant two weeks prior. New heart or not, no way he was not going to vote.
The 8-year-old who was not expected to see his ninth birthday and chose to meet the president and his wife is the same man who has never missed an opportunity to vote since he turned 18.
“If I voted while immunocompromised with a heart transplant, nobody has an excuse,” he said.
STILL WILLIN’
If your knee, ankle or shoulder aches, you may want to keep it to yourself. If you’re 40 and you feel 80 or you’re 80 and feel dead, this may not rise to the level of a minor irritation compared to what Nick Burrus has gone through in his life.
Burrus could barely pass a hospital without being admitted. He’s had four open heart surgeries alone. He’s spent over two years worth of his life (from the ages of 4 to 8) in hospitals, mostly in the Bay Area.
Burrus was born with a bad heart, marginal hearing, bad eyesight and was later diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, rare even for rare.
Burrus is like the lyrics to “Willin’,” the song by Little Feat:
"Well I've been kicked by the wind, robbed by the sleet
"Had my head stoved in, but I'm still on my feet and I'm still, willin'"
With his recent heart transplant at Cedars-Sinai, it’s the first time in his life when he’s actually had the luxury of looking forward to the future and imagining himself in it.
“A few days after his heart transplant, he was telling me about how he wants to start running marathons and become the oldest-living heart transplant survivor,” Damian said. “I wouldn't put it past him. Not for a second.”
It’s been a long road for such a short life. Burrus has had everything happen to him other than get hit by a meteorite.
When he was about 10, he was tobogganing on Big Bear Mountain during a blizzard and crashed into a tree head first, ended up at Loma Linda Hospital with brain injuries.
Burrus was sick during his junior and senior years of high school and had five of his closest friends pass away. (“Sick kids make friends with sick kids because only we can understand each other.”)
The best part of his teenage years were the summers he spent with his beloved grandparents in New Mexico.
His grandfather was a role model.
“I’ve never once heard my grandfather raise his voice or hand,” Burrus said. “He spent his life volunteering, building crosses for veteran graves, rebuilding a VFW, and fixing up abandoned parks in his community and more. He was an inspiration.”
After high school, Burrus needed another heart surgery. Social Security Disability dropped him like a hot rock but Young & Woolridge of Bakersfield took his case pro-bono and sued. Burrus got his health insurance back and had surgery on his aorta and valves.
Burrus died on the table but the surgeon pulled a Hail Mary during the 15-hour surgery and brought him back.
A NEW JOB, A NEW HEART
When Burrus was 25 years old, he found his first real paying job at Stria. He went from a part-time employee to full time within two weeks. After a month, he was promoted to a management role.
Burris learned he was Stria’s employee of the year for 2019 a few weeks before his transplant, after one cardiologist had recommended that he just let nature take its course. Rather than “letting nature its course” and having his heart fail, his boss Damian allowed him to switch insurances and he landed on Cedars-Sinai's transplant list.
Around this same time, Stria entered a software development contest and he and the other engineers built the "Still Ticking" app and placed second in the contest.
Burrus had become one of the leading experts in the field of document management and digital conversion and knew scanner technology inside and out.
On Jan. 18, Cedars-Sinai called. They had a heart from a 29-year-old man who had died of a fentanyl overdose.
The operation was a success and Burrus spent three weeks in the ICU. He was released on Feb. 21. On March 2, wearing a mask, he went with Carnal to the polls so he could vote.
“I wanted to be a senator when I grew up. I find it important to make my voice heard,” Burrus said.
Burrus plans to go back to work. He also is looking forward to resuming night hikes at the Wind Wolves Preserve, where on clear nights, above the dust and smog, he can see the Milky Way.
“The sky is stunning and I can’t believe how much light there is in the sky," Burrus said. “It makes me feel small but also as if I am a part of something bigger.”
Burrus is grateful for the life he has had, the roller coaster it’s been. He is happy to be alive and he wants you to be, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.