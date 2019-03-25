Herb’s GPS:
Head east on 178, south on Comanche and left on Breckenridge Road or east on 58, north on Comanche and right on Breckenridge.
You are in for a treat.
You are in for a surprise.
You are in for a freebie, a gimme and an outing.
Wildflowers are in the news, on TV and splashed across the Internet. It’s a frenzy fraught with questions: Will there be a super bloom, when is the best time to go and where?
Some of the frenzy hasn’t looked like fun. Traffic jams on the weekends, people crushing poppies and yelling at each other.
Crushing, yelling and traffic jams don’t go with wildflowers. They shouldn’t be in the same sentence and don’t have to be. As Alan, my friend at Costco says, “Have you heard the good news?” Yes, I have and good news is better news when you share that news.
The good news is there are spectacular wildflowers, employing Herb’s GPS coordinates, about 20 minutes from town if you live in the northeast, and 30 and 40 if you live downtown or west of Oak. If you choose to miss this super bloom, it’s time to take W.H. Auden’s advice:
“Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone,
“Prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone,
“Silence the pianos and with muffled drum
“Bring out the coffin, let the mourners come.”
Saturday morning, we rode our bikes up Breckenridge and then I returned Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. with my mother. It was spectacular enough that I called Sue at home and encouraged her to join us.
Some people haven’t been on Breckenridge. Given the green hills right now, that in itself is a treat.
We saw 10 cars. Ten cars and 10 million fiddlenecks, lupine, California poppies, popcorn and chia. Within a few minutes of making a right or a left on Breckenridge and pitching up the mountain, you are knee-deep in fiddlenecks, but keep going because this is a wildflower symphony with a crescendo in the fourth movement or about 15 minutes up the mountain.
We pulled over a couple of times and watched the poppies shimmer in the afternoon breeze. With the afternoon sun — poppies prefer south-facing slopes — the flowers were open and large. They seemed happy if poppies can be happy and, if they weren’t happy, we were happy that they were open and looked as if they were happy.
The only sounds were the bees and the breeze moving through the trees and grasses. Two large red-tailed hawks circled. We stayed for a couple of hours because we weren’t convinced there was a better place to be.
What’s better than glory? The glory of God, the glory of the universe or the glory of whatever it is you believe in but glorious nonetheless.
This is not a wish-you-had-been-there piece. This is a I-hope-you-go piece.
Waiting is good for some things, but sunrises, sunsets and wildflowers are about now.
I suggest a sunny day and the afternoon between noon and 4 p.m. Make it this week.
Wildflowers are always a bonus. This year is like hitting the lottery.
