You will lose the ability to speak in complete sentences. You will feel 20 years older than you are and you weren’t that young to begin with. Time will go slowly and then backwards.
We just finished taking care of our 2- and 4-year-old grandchildren for eight days. We learned shepherding two kids is not twice as hard as taking care of one. One plus one equals four. It’s the alchemy of spirited children.
We thought we were in shape, but there is fitness and taking-care-of-kids fitness. The twain may not meet. This is a ground war fought in the trenches by soldiers who have forgotten what basic training looks like.
“I thought I was pretty tough,” Sue said.
Mimi thought wrong. Papa did too.
We had days when we were punch-drunk by 10 in the morning. Dead on our feet. That’s when you wonder, “Do I have a fatal disease because it feels like something is desperately wrong with me?”
Would it be wrong to move the cocktail hour to, let’s say, 11? It’s the European school of raising children. Have a pick-me-up and then pick them up.
The heights and depths are breathtaking. One moment (or hour) you wonder why people even have children. Two children fight over a cloth Eiffel Tower Christmas decoration as if it’s the Eiffel Tower itself.
Then, things turn sublime. One decorates the Christmas tree and the other thumbs through “In the Night Kitchen.” We tell them stories in their beds or the rocking chair and they are so impossibly trusting and sweet that you wonder if you will ever experience that kind of bliss again.
Staying busy
How do young parents get anything done? They don’t and the sooner you realize you have no chance of patching the tire on your mountain bike, paying the Capital One bill or picking up the load of almond wood before December turns into January the more at peace you will be.
The days are surreal. “Didn’t I wash that cup?” “I thought I picked up those towels.” “I could have sworn I turned off all the lights downstairs.” Things you thought you did, you didn’t because your attention was being pulled to a commotion upstairs.
By 7 p.m, which feels like midnight, you are ready for bed. You lose it when somebody pushes the little yellow plastic bus on the kitchen floor and it plays “The wheels on the bus go round and round” one too many times.
You didn’t want to be the TV grandparents, but who is to say there isn’t some educational integrity in watching “Frozen” or “Mary Poppins”? We even let them watch the wildly inappropriate Jim Carrey version of the "Grinch” because they were shouting at us while we tried to pull up the original Dr. Seuss animated version.
Outings are critical. Lifesavers really. Jastro Park, Beach Park, HolidayLights at CALM. I took them on errands to Floyd’s because what’s a trip to Bakersfield without going to Floyd’s?
On our last night we visited the Christmas display in the window at Jenks Tire Shop. They were nose-to-the-glass as they watched the Model T chugging around the track and the tobogganer whistling down the mountain. Christmas grace.
Goodbye for now
Thursday morning we ate bacon and cinnamon toast for breakfast, wrestled on the carpet, played bucking bronco and then made a fort with the kitchen chairs, blankets and pillows.
By 10, Sue had their bags packed and ready at the door and their Uggs were lined up for the car ride.
Aunt Lauren came over with their cousin Nora and read them “The Night Before Christmas.” I sat with each one. They got quiet; I did too.
We packed them in the car seats. I told them we’d play, wrestle and play horsey when we came to visit next time.
“Promise?” said Andrew.
Promise.
The house is empty. I found Lillian’s plastic silver ring with the purple plastic stone in my office. It might as well be made of gold.
No way around it. Love is not free. You will pay for it with the wild, the hard and the uncomfortable. You pay and no matter how many times you do, the moment they leave, you are ready to pay again.
