Friends visited during the holiday. We talked. Subjects included children, grandchildren, work and getting rid of clothes.
“I read a book,” the friend said. “The author said put your hands on a shirt and if you feel love, keep it. If not, give it away.”
She also suggested removing clothes from their natural habitat, putting them on a table or bed, so as to reveal their strengths and weaknesses.
I started with socks and underwear. I picked up a pair of underwear. Did I feel love? Yes, I did. I love you, you and you.
That’s what happens when you own ExOfficio underwear. You walk around with a sparkle in your eye. People notice and say maybe he will tell me what his secret is.
Maybe he will. Maybe he has. Maybe you ought to think about joining Team ExOfficio.
ExOfficio is to underwear what Cartier is to watches and fine jewelry. What Caymus is to cabernet sauvignon. What Ray Charles is to “Hit the Road Jack.”
I feel the same way about Bombas, the world’s most comfortable socks. When you wear ExOfficio’s and Bombas, you almost don’t need anything else. You can face the world proudly and uniquely.
In addition to the Bombas, I had 18 pairs of dress socks. Nobody needs 18 pairs of dress socks. I’m not that busy or important. I gave away nine pairs.
Gave away nine pairs and two solo riders. There is always a lone sock or two. The lone sock waiting for its mate to return but the mate is not coming home. Not unless it can unwedge itself from the space between the washer and the dryer or escape the clutches of a clingy towel.
How many novelty T-shirts does anybody need? I kept the black Path of Totality shirt that I bought in Rexburg, Idaho, during the total eclipse even though it’s a half-size too small and no one can figure out what the words mean. It’s one of those “what is it” T-shirts.
However, it reminds me of those two magical minutes when the sun danced, the corona shimmered and the nightbirds started flying because they thought the sun was going down.
We all have too many T-shirts. They’re tough to get rid of because T-shirts are soft, made of cotton and blameless. They haven’t done anything wrong except multiply.
Shorts are tricky. How many pairs do you need when you have a go-to pair? I had 12, one being a long, tan pair from Brooks Brothers. The shorts were meant for a game of croquet at Easter should we ever play, which we haven’t.
I liked the shorts but clothing purges should include a couple of things you like. Things you might wear. Things you might miss.
Clothes that say, “Why are you giving me away? You love me.”
I don’t know. It’s the law. I know it’s the law because I made it up.
I filled two shopping bags. Two bags seemed a good place to stop. Stop and say fare thee well. Start this year by putting our hands on it and feeling the love.
