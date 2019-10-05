I was in Reseda trying to buy some drugs. They call this an attention-seeking lead in journalism. Grab them quickly and see if you can fasten their attention to the page (or screen) for 90 seconds.
Reseda is in the San Fernando Valley and the San Fernando Valley is part of what outsiders refer to as L.A. We have a tendency to lump Southern California together when weighing its challenges and strengths.
Despite an abundance of people, traffic issues and skyrocketing housing costs, L.A. is a fascinating place to explore.
We’d been visiting a college friend and his wife who were house-sitting in Sherman Oaks. I wouldn’t mind living there. Especially if I had made L.A. money rather than Bakersfield money. To afford shady, hilly, green Sherman Oaks, we’d have to sell everything twice and hope the first buyers didn’t notice that the second buyers were sleeping in their beds.
My friend Rick has learned what many of us have, if you can’t own a beautiful house in a fancy neighborhood, make friends with people who do. Then, encourage them to travel so you can take care of their pets.
On the way home, I was on the hunt for some CBD oil with a healthy dose of THC (a window into euphoria) that I could rub on my shoulder, knee, hands and all the various body parts that hurt.
Everybody hurts. It’s almost a badge of honor and if it isn’t, kidding yourself about how noble it is may make it hurt less.
There are no cannabis shops in Bakersfield. They open, they close and although you can buy CBD oil in town, once you put THC in it, the shop falls under different laws.
In Reseda, it’s legal so I headed to Reseda Discount Caregivers or RDC. Legal or not, the owners seem to bury these stores in the backs of industrial centers with tire shops in front. They’re hard to find even when you have GPS and an address.
I checked in with a guard dressed in a blue uniform who was sitting behind bars as if it were a bank or a prison. He was friendly and businesslike but clearly, if things got out of hand, he was probably up to most of the challenges that might arise.
“Push that red book,” he said after I had registered, referring to a fake wall of books on my left.
I did and the wall swung open. I’d seen that in a movie or read it in a mystery but this was my first time in person. I felt like a secret agent.
The wall opened into a clean, spacious, well-lit room, with gleaming cases and several employees ready to make my dreams come true. My dreams were simple. Buy some cannabis cream that I could rub on the aforementioned body parts and the new ones that were waiting to bloom like desert roses.
I explained what I was looking for: “I want the most powerful CBD oil you have.”
Powerful and THC in the same sentence usually translates into you’re going to pay a lot. Forty-five bucks in this case for a vial about the same size as a jar of hand cream. I bought two because Bakersfield was 99 miles away.
“Where are you from?” asked one of the women who was helping me.
“Bakersfield,” I said.
“I am sorry,” she said.
I’m not. Not only am I not sorry but I’m not offended either. After you’ve heard this line 20 times, you’ve already gone through the offended, mad and incredulous stages. However, it did make me wonder.
Bakersfield must be at the bottom of the public opinion food chain if Reseda is looking down on us. Reseda? I’m sure there are thousands of nice, decent, god-fearing people in Reseda, but Reseda? Wow. Reseda is to many places in Southern California what Boron is to Kern County.
“Don’t be sorry,” I said. “It’s been a good place to live, raise a family and buy a house.”
I gave her the usual litany of reasons but this time I left out centrally located and the Golden Empire.
I left the shop through the hidden book wall and drove around looking for a place to eat lunch because I was starving. Maybe it was being around all that cannabis. Sort of a contact cannabis munchie high.
After one dismal strip center after another, I gave up and pulled into one in Lake Balboa with a liquor store, a Mexican restaurant and Box Thai Street Food. It was clean, beautiful, friendly, had a gleaming black floor and proved a culinary home run. I had pad Thai noodles with shrimp, washed down with some sweet, thick Thai iced tea. All for less than $20.
Wow. Maybe the woman in the cannabis store was right, but if she wasn’t, one thing is clear. Southern California can work and, in 90 minutes, what works, can work spectacularly well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.