Two weeks here and already a dog. We think a dog. We shall see a dog.
Our youngest son, Thomas, and his fiancee, Alicia, moved here a couple of weeks ago from Sonoma. Sonoma is beautiful but if it wasn’t already a hot mess, it has become one with the recent fires marching through California like, well, wildfire.
It’s hot here, smoky here, late summer, brown, parched and miserable here, however at least flames are not licking at the outskirts of town, but the year is not over yet and until it is, potential disasters of biblical force are possible.
No one of sound mind tries to convince their children to move home, even if you can count home’s strengths on both hands and run out of fingers doing so.
It’s risky recommending a restaurant, movie or TV show much less a change in scenery, residence and neighborhood.
However, if you were to offer reasons for moving here, and we didn’t (they did), it would include the ability to get a dog, especially now that living quarters include gates and fenced yards in front and back.
Bakersfield has plenty of dogs to choose from which is a second feather in its cap, especially when you factor in strays. In addition to “Sun, fun, stay, play," Bakersfield's motto could be “It’s no slog because you can find a dog.”
This place could supply the rest of California with dogs and probably have enough for neighboring states like Oregon, Nevada, Arizona and maybe for southern Washington.
There are three ways to get a dog: Buy one, find one or, in the case of Bakersfield, have one find you.
The best is a combination of two and three: find one and have one find you. This can be a delicate dance because dogs are like mushrooms. The mushroom hunter must want to find the mushroom as much as the mushroom wants to be found.
Same with dogs. The dog must be looking for the owner while the owner is looking for the dog. When it’s right, they will meet, and they will know. I call it the Church of the Dog and its tenets are easily applicable to other parts of your life.
I saw a couple of cute black puppies on the bike path the other day, but bike path dogs may or may not want to be found. If they do find you, they may want to chase you.
“Sally found a dog,” Alicia said.
Every neighborhood has a dog whisperer who rises above the normal dog havers and lovers and Sally is that for us. If you are looking for a dog, it’s good to tell her because telling her is like putting an order in with Santa Claus for Christmas.
Sally had seen a black-and-white dog in the alley. A second dog whisperer, almost Sally’s unofficial assistant, had scooped him up and taken him to a shelter with the instruction that if Bakersfield’s newer residents wanted a dog, she might put them near the top of the list.
Gusto was friendly, had big ears and was around 10 months old.
A couple of days later, Thomas and Alicia had a 24-hour tryout to make sure everybody was right for everybody. An audition of sorts except the actor was also auditioning the casting directors. The script was potentially upbeat, life-affirming and capable of producing solid everyday pleasure, but it had yet to be written.
The audition tour took them by our house the next morning. Alicia had already taught him to sit, which indicated that the audition was going well, and if it continued, Gusto would be capable of juggling and holding up his end of a conversation by noon.
Comments later that morning included “He’s a good boy” and “He’s a keeper.”
He’s a keeper and now they are a team. Teams are sometimes never better than when they include a dog looking for a home.
