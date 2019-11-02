At dinner in Milan, we sat next to a couple from Beirut, Lebanon. People usually want to talk, especially, as you might imagine, after I smile at them and start asking questions.
They told us they sell restaurant equipment to companies in Europe and Africa and were in Italy for a trade show. When talked about our families and, of course, Sue lit up when it came to our grandkids.
“I used to criticize my mom for spoiling them,” Marina said, taking a different tack than I expected. “I wrote a letter to her after she died.”
Sue was interested and asked for a copy. She received it later that evening.
Marina said, “This is the letter for my angel mum died in 2007 and who is always in my heart.”
•••
To my mum,
You stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything.
A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck.
I thought you would turn them into selfish brats. I thought they might not learn to wait, take turns, share, because you granted their wishes as soon as they opened their mouths and pointed.
How they loved afternoons spent with you. You made their favorite things for dinner — two different meals for two different kids.
You always had a surprise. A present, candy, or a special treat. I didn’t want them to associate you with gifts and sweets. I thought they should love you for you. I tried to tell you this, but you wouldn’t listen.
I wondered why you did all these things and how I could get you to ease up. I know grandmothers are supposed to spoil the kids then send them home, but you were ... ridiculous.
Then you were gone!!!!
I held them and told them that their grandma died. It didn’t seem possible — you were supposed to be there for the special moments: proms, graduations, weddings, but they lost their grandma too soon.
They were not ready to say goodbye.
During those years when I wished you’d stop spoiling them, I never thought about how much you loved them, love you showed in your cooking, the gifts, candy, sweets and your presence.
You could recount every detail of a special moment, whether it was a perfect catch in the outfield or a sweet and slightly off-key note at a school concert. Your love was boundless. It poured from every place possible — your kitchen, your pocketbook, your words, and your tireless arms.
Regret is pointless, but I was wrong. Wrong in how I perceived your generosity.
My kids, our kids, are now in their teens and they miss you dearly. They don’t miss your gifts or your money. They miss you.
They miss running to greet you at the door and hugging you before you could step in. They miss looking up at the bleachers and catching the eye of their biggest fan. They miss talking to you and hearing your words of wisdom, encouragement and love.
If I could speak to you one more time, I would say that every time a moment steals my heart, when I watch them arrive at a new milestone and they amaze me with their perseverance, talents, or triumphs, I think of you and wish they could have you back.
Back so you could love like only a grandmother can. Bring your sweets and surprises. Reward them with gifts for the smallest accomplishments. Prepare their favorite meals. Take them anywhere they want to go.
Back so you could see how much they’ve grown. Watch the boy become a man and the girl a woman. Back so we could admire together how family, friendship, time, and love help them grow.
I understand now that being their grandma gave you joy and purpose. Your love built and sheltered them. For this, and for every treat and gift, and every time you held them too long or consoled them too much or let them stay up too late, I will always thank you.
I wish a million times that you could do it all again.
Love,
Marina
•••
It is a given, and sometimes I wish it were otherwise, that most of the lessons in life come in increments of $100 bills, or in this case, regret that we didn't handle situations more thoughtfully and people more gently. Most of us have been there, and if not, are heading that way.
Although we can't undo, we can do. Such is the forgiveness that life sometimes affords. Marina, should she be fortunate enough to have grandchildren, will probably be the sort of grandparent her mother was.
