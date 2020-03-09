Juanita Gallagher is retiring from being the city hostess for Delano for the last 50 years. Come on, Juanita, you’re only 87.
“When I first started this job as city hostess, I thought people were making fun of me when they pronounced my name Wah-neet-uh,” Gallagher said. “I’m German and I didn’t realize that was the Spanish pronunciation.”
Juanita was a protege of the late Dotty (Dorothy) Hyatt, who was the Bakersfield city hostess forever and a giant in the field, having created the Welcome Wagon as part of her empire.
Juanita has been calling on newcomers, making them feel welcome and giving them information and gift baskets.
“When I started, Delano had about 2,000 people and now it has more than 50,000,” she said. “I’ve met people from Mexico, India, Europe and all over. I’ve made great friends, been invited to weddings, Bible studies and helped Indian women learn to read and write. I’ve loved it and I hate to give it up.”
Juanita returned to college to learn Spanish. Her husband, Don, a former fire chief in Delano, died 15 years ago and she has a son, two daughters, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She loves Delano like some people love Shafter. Delano’s motto could be "The place to live, the place to work, the place to shop.”
Tafoya time
I was driving from Borrego Springs early in the morning after spending a couple of days with my mom, who was there for some desert warmth and a break from the Mammoth cold. Borrego is the poor man’s Palm Springs and on the edge of Anza Borrego State Park, which is California's largest state park encompassing more than 600,000 acres.
I drove by the Salton Sea and over a series of ditches. One of them was named the Tafoya Ditch, which made me think of Superior Court Judge Robert Tafoya. In addition to being a judge, Tafoya is a man of letters, rides a motorcycle, is married to Sandra Serrano, former chancellor of the Kern Community College District, mentors men who are struggling and is a credit to Bakersfield.
Tafoya recently gave me a framed quote by Thomas Moore that read, “Spirituality is seeded, germinates, sprouts and blossoms in the mundane. It is to be found and nurtured in the smallest of daily activities.”
It is just the sort of quote that a man, whose name ends up on the smallest of waterways, would cite whether he was this Tafoya or that one.
Celebrity sighting on aisle 12
The column about the death of Joe Coulombe, the founder of Trader Joe’s and a great California entrepreneur, prompted this memory from Tehachapi's finest Sherry Hadley.
“We lived in Culver City at the time and there was a Pronto Market nearby,” Hadley said, referring to a smaller predecessor of Trader Joe's. “It was close to the movie studios and one day I was there and who should walk in but John Wayne. I was a big John Wayne fan and I was thrilled.”
Sherry’s experience was like seeing your favorite teacher at Vons. You can’t believe they actually go to grocery stores, buy food and eat it. You thought they lived off the ether and were above all earthly concerns.
What a way to go
Bart Hill knows I’m a connoisseur of rousing obits and sent me this one:
"James Clair Flood
"May 8, 1939-Feb. 18, 2020
"Well-known San Franciscan James Clair Flood, who bore the name of his silver baron great-grandfather, never planned to retire. The businessman, cowboy and skier had ambitious plans for the coming months. So the news of his sudden heart failure on Feb. 18, 2020, in Jackson Hole, Wyo., came as a shock to all who knew and loved him and were a part of his active life.
"Days before he died, he rode his quarter horse Tucker in Woodside with his wife, Astrid, and daughter Karin. In the same week, he forged ahead with business at the family-owned Flood Building. He closed out his duck season with an epic hunt, tirelessly fetching fallen birds from the boggy marsh at Pacific Valley Ranch in Marysville. On his final day, he skied 7,736 vertical feet at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and enjoyed a ski-area cheeseburger with daughter Christina and her family. He was 80.”
Way to go and that’s the way to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.