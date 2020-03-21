The night before Andrew turned 5, he asked his Mimi, “Will I be bigger tomorrow?”
Yes, you will. Tomorrow, the day after tomorrow and the tomorrow after that.
He wanted an astronaut party, so Sue brought him an astronaut suit a few weeks before his birthday. He wore it to school, he wore it at home. I think he took it off at bedtime, but I’m not sure. He believes in astronauts like he believes in pirates like he believes in Halloween. With all of his 5-year-old heart.
“Papa,” he said during his birthday weekend. “Did you hold me after I was born?”
Yes, I did. I held you and I didn’t want to let go. Not then, not now.
“You know Papa cried when you were born,” said Katie, blowing whatever tough-guy cover I had left.
He did. There are tears of sorrow but these weren’t those. This was joy in life renewing itself once again.
Andrew helped his mother make his birthday cake (chocolate with strawberries and whipped cream). There may have been better cakes, fancier cakes or bigger cakes, but you wouldn’t be able to convince this astronaut nor the family who shared it and asked for seconds.
Andrew, his mother and grandmother decorated the table with paper moons and planets. A few days earlier, Andrew and his mother had assembled party bags for the party at the rec center, which had to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
Andrew, like most kids, didn’t miss a beat. He couldn’t have been happier. The party came home and he got to watch “Star Wars” to boot. He kept asking who was on the good team and who was on the bad team.
He received a rocket launcher, the kind with Nerf rockets that is activated by jumping on a plastic bag full of air. It was a dad kind of gift and everybody took a turn, including his sister, Lillian.
His favorite gift was from his parents. A globe that lit up. He couldn’t wait to turn off his light and show us the world.
For his birthday, he was allowed to stay up late and eat dinner with the grown-ups. We toasted his parents for making this possible. Who knew that joy and love could run this steady, strong and deep.
Before dinner, I read him “Maybe” by Kobi Yamada, a new story his mother had given him. It started with “Have you ever wondered why you are here?”
One of the answers, among many, was “Maybe you are here to shine a light into places that have been dark for far too long.”
His dad made cheeseburgers for his party, his mother a killer salad and there was that cake to beat all cakes. The kids played outside on the swings and slide, we went swimming and we did a puzzle together. Andrew is already better than his grandfather at puzzles, which isn’t a high bar.
Later that night when I put him to bed, we told scary stories and then I sang “City of New Orleans,” the song I have sung to him almost since the day he was born.
Before we left for Bakersfield, we took a walk to the tidepools and looked at crabs and sea anemones.
On the way home, he asked if he could ride on my shoulders.
“Did you carry me on your shoulders when I was a baby?”
I did. I will, but you’re getting bigger so either stop growing or I will have to start lifting heavier weights.
“I’m going to miss you,” he said as we loaded our bags. “When will I see you again?”
Soon, but not soon enough. In these times, and times not like these, love counts. Divine love, love of family, and the love of a 5-year-old who helps his mother make a birthday cake and shines light into places that have been dark for far too long.
