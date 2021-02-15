“Sometime ago, I had a dream. It was happy, it was lasting, it was free.”
Chick Corea who died recently passed every cool test one could imagine and if you listened to him, or had his records lying casually around your apartment, you almost passed the cool test yourself.
I thought I had been listening to some good music growing up — Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, Barry McGuire, Country Joe and the Fish, Jackson Browne — but when I got to college and my roommate Richie Gerber played Corea’s album “Return to Forever” I knew I’d graduated and made it to the musical bigs.
It wasn’t as if Chick’s music, and I think he’d like me to call him Chick, was better, it was just more ethereal and had a lightness to it without being insubstantial. Throw Brazil’s Flora Purim in there and if you weren’t already in heaven, she could sing you there.
I was new to jazz, as new to jazz as I was to cool, so Chick’s music was a welcome diversion from some of the let-it-loose, goose-honking side of jazz that required more of a sophisticated musical palate.
This is from Corea’s final message:
“I want to thank all those along my journey who have helped keep the music fires burning bright. It is my hope that those who have an inkling to play, write, perform or otherwise, do so. If not for yourself, then for the rest of us. It’s not only that the world needs more artists, it’s also just a lot of fun.”
Reaction to the new roof over the back deck from Chuck Jensen:
“Hey Herb,
“I am from Washington state where we got lots of snow that occasionally collapsed roofs. Your new roof over your deck looks like it would take a BIG load of snow. Are you expecting the weather pattern to change drastically here?”
Chuck, I’m hoping that the weather will change but you know how these things go. As friend Rog says, "Buy a powerful, expensive generator and there will never be a power outage again."
Build a new roof or repair an old one and it won’t rain or snow anymore. I’m daring it not to rain. I don’t want it to rain. If it rains I’ll be unhappy.
On the subject of fireplaces, friend Harry offered this somber reminder:
“I read your column about burning real wood in your fireplace as you continue down your nostalgic, wood burning path ... for the safety of at least your wife, you should have your chimney swept and inspected regularly. Old chimneys can self-combust due to the buildup of soot and creosote inside the flue.”
A note from Liz Blaine about driving unsuccessfully in Italy. I recently got notice of a ticket that I earned 15 months ago while trying to return a rental car at the train station in Milan:
“Mike and I can relate. Your nightmare sounds like my husband's. It must be a guy thing. Milano's Malpensa Airport is worse than its train station. On one occasion, after three attempts, Mike made an illegal U-turn and drove the wrong way on a one-way ramp to get rid of the 'damn' (to quote) car.
“Firenze, my most favorite place in the whole world but it takes a miracle to ever get out of the vehicle, or return it to the station. The streets are one-way, but since random reconstruction is ongoing, the direction of the one-way changes almost daily. GPS can't keep up.
“When I say 'Arrivaderci,' I mean it with all my heart. I will return.”
Tickets in foreign countries are the kinds of problems that many of us are happy to have.
Ask Glenn’s pick of the week is “Radium Girls.” Really engaging.
We watched a trashy little number the other night called “Call my Agent!" It’s a French series about a talent agency that represents movie people. The show has a different kind of lightness than Chick Corea, but it is fun.
Since we’re talking trashy, I recommend Garden Veggie Straws with Sea Salt (Costco and TJ’s has a version too). You can pretend that you’re getting your daily serving of vegetables.