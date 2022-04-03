HERB BENHAM: Life renews in the spring

A rainbow disappears over the mountain. Appears and disappears. Rainbows are unexpected miracles, no matter how many you've seen.
"Miracles" and easy to get carried away with. I've done plenty of gushing, but this time I didn't have a choice. While visiting Mom in Borrego Springs, a rainbow rose over the mountains. It rose, brightened and then stuck for five minutes. Five minutes is forever in rainbow time. Its brilliant colors seemed a sign — of what I wasn't sure — but a sign nonetheless.
Mom has been coming to Borrego Springs by herself since Dad died in 2016. Borrego is a poor man's Palm Springs, east of San Diego and south of the Salton Sea but with more than 900,000 acres in the Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, it is a treasure trove of dry, desert riches. There is nothing cleaner and more austere than the desert landscape. It's even better in the winter and spring. The desert seems unfussy, unbusy and more uncomplicated than a denser, greener setting.
Borrego was quiet and cold at night, but the days were clear and warm. Mom comes to Borrego because Mammoth is cold this time of year and when you're 94, cold is extra cold. I also think Borrego reminds her of Dad. It does me.
He loved this place. The tennis courts, the doves in the morning, the ducks waddling to and from the ponds on the golf course and the orange tree outside their back door. Dad loved fresh-squeezed orange juice and would get up early so his guests could have a glass in the morning.
"Would you like some fresh-squeezed orange juice?"
"Yes, I would."
•••
New this year was Mom's green electric tricycle. She had the trike last year but it was not electric. A few months ago, a local bike shop turned it into an electric bike. I think the owner got a kick out of his 94-year-old client. People like people who don't quit even though they might want to quit and if they did quit, everybody would understand.
Get Mom moving. That's the watchword for her kids, friends and Fabi, her helper. Moving is easier when you have a green electric trike.
A 10-minute ride around the golf course is now an hourlong victory march around the surrounding neighborhood and if you want more, she'll give you more. I borrowed a yellow mountain bike and Mom was ready to go as far as I wanted, but after 80 minutes, this horse was ready to return to the barn.
Electric bikes are a cycling godsend. If you like to ride a regular bike, I wouldn't advise trying one. Not unless you want to smile and ride forever. Forever and into the sunset.
•••
It has been one of those perfect California springs, everywhere but certainly in the desert and on the coast (not bad here either). Spring has been clearer and longer than most.
A few days earlier, I was walking on the beach in Del Mar. It was late afternoon and the tide was the lowest I'd seen in years. The tide was so low that I wondered if all the water had been sucked out to sea and maybe a tsunami was on its way in.
The low tide had cast hundreds of sand dollars onto the sand. Sand dollars are like rainbows (watch me bring this together) in that they are thrilling, rare and mysterious. Maybe another sign, and if it is a sign, maybe this.
We are usually more hopeful in the spring and maybe even more now. It's been a challenging couple of years but I think we're coming out of this (and I believe Ukraine will, too). Life is opening up, you can see it in people's faces when they are in public.
It's sort of a glad-to-be-alive feeling. Spring helps. Rainbows, sand dollars and electric trikes do, too.