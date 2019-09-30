Today’s list has 24 items on it. “Make a list” should be first on any to-do list because then you can cross it off and be on your merry, productive way.
Gimmes, or confidence builders, are allowed but don’t make a mockery of the list by putting something on it that you do every day anyway. Breathe, for instance. Brush your teeth. If you don’t breathe, you’re dead and if you don’t brush your teeth they will turn dark green like the bottom of the sea.
The to-do list should be a blend of easy, hard and aspirational. Today’s list included:
• Work on Friday column (try writing it first)
• Get haircut
• Pick up stationary bike from father-in-law (and leave it in the back of truck and hope somebody steals it)
• Return dark green shade cover to Amazon (before return date expires and you own it forever)
• Return Rog’s car (otherwise he may think you have stolen it)
• Go to Smart & Final and buy grapefruit, limes and Jarritos grapefruit soda so you can make myself a Paloma this evening (don’t forget the tequila) and raise your spirits.
The list is your life. If you disappear or are murdered, authorities can consult the list and will have a head start on both your recent whereabouts and likely suspects.
Hard items should not be too hard. Replace sewer line. Replace cracked head gaskets in the Jeep. Make $10 million. These are for other people, smarter, better, more talented people.
For the list, I tear an 8 ½-by-11-inch sheet of paper in half. I’ve tried making three lists from a single sheet but if an item runs long, you may find yourself pinned against the margins. You don’t want to run out of room and have to continue on a second line. It doesn’t look good and you may have inadvertently attached importance to a task that it might not necessarily deserve.
I’ve tried cutting a single sheet of paper into quarters, in order to get four lists but what you’ve done is created a short list — called a shorty — and no one respects a guy with a short list. They wonder if shorty is serious or pretending to be busy.
There is an art to working your way through a list. After dispensing with the gimmes in order to create momentum and an updraft, it’s time to tackle the more challenging items:
The phone call we don’t want to make.
The email we don’t want to send.
The barbecue in the back we don’t want to put together.
There is great satisfaction in doing the things we don’t want to do but must. (This works as an antidote to depression too — make bed, say hello to a stranger, crawl out the front door.) Putting off the more unpalatable items makes them harder to do the following day. They become heavier than iron as the days pass.
Items that move from list to list are called repeaters. Repeaters are no better than shorties.
When I write a list, I think of my father. He wrote his in cursive, on a yellow legal pad. No shorties for him.
Writing a list makes me feel close to him. Remember Dad. Honor him. Those are on every list.
