An old house is a mysterious thing, and one of the mysteries of this 122-year-old house has been a light switch downstairs inside the front door.
I didn’t know where the switch went. What it turned on. Why it was there. Perhaps if I replaced it, I could begin to solve this old house mystery.
Although I’ve done this before, I thought the switch might be non-operational — perhaps a dummy — so I opted not to turn off the breaker that controlled the lights in that part of the house.
Some people might call that risky but I was wearing rubber shoes, I wasn’t flying a kite with a key on the end and I hadn’t just gotten wet out of the shower.
Things started well. I took the old plate off, undid the three screws holding the three wires and then hooked the first wire up to the newly purchased switch from Floyd’s. I was good — power/schmower.
Suddenly, there was a flash of light, something sparked and the current wiggled up my right arm like an electric snake trying to break free from my shoulder blade.
“Electricians call that 'getting bit,'” said a friend, when I told him the story. “Did you think that the laws of electricity didn’t apply to you?”
I thought it was a dummy but it wasn’t a dummy because there was only one dummy and it wasn’t that switch.
I was fine, it’s not like I had been hurled against the wall. Rather, the jolt lifted me on my toes like a ballerina en pointe, my right hand reaching gracefully toward the stars.
“What are you doing?” Sue asked, when she came home from the store a few minutes later.
What does it look like I’m doing? I’m fixing things because I am a fixer. A problem solver. I make things better and, in doing so, I make your life better.
“I’m replacing this switch that’s never worked,” I said.
“That switch works just fine,” she said. “It goes to the light upstairs in the landing. It’s a backup.”
Sue looked at me. I looked at her. Current passed between us as electrons collided and began throwing electronic haymakers.
“Could you stand in the hallway while I go to the box outside and flip some switches?” I said. “I’ll call you on the cell and you can tell me when I’ve flipped the right one.”
We identified the right breaker, turned off the power to that part of the house and then I tried to hook up the wires and finish the job.
It wasn’t easy because all the lights were off and it was darker than the Barabar Caves in India.
I could use candles but the way this job was going I’d probably burn down the house. I had a solar lantern but in order to use it, I’d have to hold the wire handle between my teeth because my hands were occupied.
I couldn’t ask my helper because Sue had left the job site. She had seen the light and knew it wasn’t here.
Finally, I hooked up everything again, turned on the switch and went upstairs to check the light and enjoy the fruits of my labor.
Nothing. It was darker than a moonless night. I turned on the switch upstairs. Nothing there either. I changed the bulb because maybe it had blown out.
No light. No work. No dice.
Let’s see. I had fixed something that wasn’t broken and now the light wouldn’t go on no matter what I did. I left it for another weekend. Another weekend or the weekend after that.
