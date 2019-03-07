A universal sign would be nice. Something like “Don’t panic, bathroom nearby.” In this case, raise one finger if I have something on my face, two if I’m clean as a freshly wiped countertop.
Recently, Molly and Bruce Busacca invited 12 of us to a dinner of UCLA graduates. I hadn’t gone to UCLA but Sue had. Coat-tailed in again.
Most of us were strangers. Although the UCLA affiliation was a common theme, any may have worked because it was an excuse to talk to people that you might not come across in your daily life. Those included an engineer from Aera Energy, a Vietnamese-American pharmacist from Shafter, a woman in communications at the Superintendent of Schools and a retired accountant and his wife who had moved from Santa Barbara to Bear Valley Springs.
The group brimmed with young people. We used to be young people. Lively, full of hope, and open to strangers, even mature ones.
I was seated across the table at dinner from a 30-something UCLA graduate and we were having a lively conversation. I was impressed with his energy and I could see that he was moved by my wisdom and gravitas.
Dinner was excellent with roasted lamb and carrots, a thoughtfully composed salad and a loaf of warm sourdough bread.
If there was a problem — and there were very few in the warm, well-lit dining room filled with friendly souls and a generous amount of UCLA pedigree — it might have been the bread. Not the bread itself, which was fresh, soft and delicious but the crumbs, which are a byproduct of the bread.
After a couple of glasses of wine, it is not uncommon to lose track of the breadcrumbs. They can fall like snowflakes on your shirt, tumble on the floor or become lodged in the corners of your mouth or on an upper lip in the mustache area.
Most people past 50 have gotten over the stigma of signaling their fellow diner if he or she is unaware that they are packing half a baguette on their face. Faces that are weathered, wrinkled and bursting with character become mini storage units for bits of meat, salad and bread, prompting observers to wonder "Are you going to eat that here or are you taking it with you?"
During our lively conversation, the young man sitting opposite me wiped his face with a cloth napkin, prompting me to do the same. If this were a tennis match, he had served the ball and I had returned it. I nodded as if to say, “Thank you for saving me from myself.”
I finished wiping but he continued to swab the edges of his mouth. I picked up my napkin and resumed Operation Crumbs-Be-Gone because apparently I had missed something. This time I rotated clockwise as well as counter-clockwise.
No hidden interloper could have survived that dermatological sweep. I did everything but remove the epidermis and expose the second layer of skin.
After 20 seconds of napkin surgery, I was comfortable that I was crumb-neutral, but he continued with his napkin in a face-wiping frenzy.
“Brother," I wanted to say. “I can’t do this anymore and still have cheeks, nose and a mouth. I’ll be nothing but eyes and an acre of forehead.”
We were at an impasse. We needed a truce, a moment to put down our napkins before we rendered ourselves unrecognizable to the people with whom we came.
I turned to the woman next to me and he to the man sitting to his left. Napkins fluttered to laps. The conversation had been stimulating for both of us and our faces were all aglow. It was the universal sign for we’re in this together.
