In a conversation recently, the person with whom I was speaking said, “I’ll have to check with my attorney.”
“I’ll have to check with my attorney.” That was impressive. That gave me pause.
The room became still, and it was as if the floor had cracked and separated like the Grand Canyon. Mr. "Check with my Attorney” was standing on the North Wall and the rest of us were perched on the South Wall, no bigger than ants.
We hadn’t been talking business. With business, you’d understand. With business, it made sense.
However, there was no deal on the table. No prospective sale or exchange of real property. No unpacking of a will.
This guy was so big he had a lawyer on call all the time. He had one in his pocket like a billfold. He could take him out, put him back in or ignore him until his services were required.
It’s one thing to say, “I’ll have to talk to my doctor,” but everyone has one of those. Doctors are like writers, they’re a dime a dozen.
Invoking a specialist doesn’t count either. If you say, “I’ll have to talk to my cardiologist,” no one blinks. Everybody past 60 has had a heart attack, thinks they might be having a heart attack or will be having one soon enough.
Mention your cardiologist and people feel sorry for you. They pity you. They think you’re weak and probably not in it for the long haul.
Checking with your cardiologist is like checking with your mother. She may let you go outside or she might tell you to go sit in the corner until the rain stops and the sun comes out.
Bandying doctors about loses its cache because they’re covered by insurance. Lawyers don’t take insurance. They laugh at insurance. Their insurance is you writing them a big fat check.
How about when somebody says, “I’ll have to talk to my accountant"? An accountant makes it sound like you might have a portfolio and with a portfolio, you could be facing tax consequences. Tax consequences can be sexy. Tax consequences suggest capital gains and the inevitable grumbling about much they are surrendering to taxes.
Having an accountant is good (employing one once a year at tax time doesn’t count), but it doesn't have the shock and awe factor of having “to run it by my attorney.”
“My attorney” who we can assume is on retainer. “Retainer,” separates the frogs from the polliwogs. Retainer sounds like you’ve parked enough money there for your attorney to buy four custom suits and a half-dozen shirts from his Hong Kong tailor.
I’ve been tempted to say “I have to check with my attorney,” but if I did and actually checked with my attorney, I’d have to send a check to my attorney, if you could call him my attorney, because he doesn’t know he is my attorney and is presently not on retainer.
The attorney to whom I am married does not count. She gives her advice freely and without reservation. Advice, and priceless too.
