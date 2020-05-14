It doesn’t take mid-May, the end of a school year and an episode from “The Wonder Years” to make me think about teachers, learning and life but the three together in rapid succession don’t hurt.
For coming-of-age shows (“The Wonder Years” appeared 30 years ago), this one rivals “Friday Night Lights.” Funny, touching and uncommonly familiar. Many of us either knew a family like this or were that family.
Kevin (Fred Savage) is the 13-year-old son of Jack and Norma Arnold. His older brother, Wayne, refers to him as Butthead and his sister, Karen, is a hippie who drives her straight-laced, buttoned-down, Korean War veteran-father nuts.
Kevin is not a natural math student but is intrigued and challenged by Mr. Collins, his no-nonsense, take-no-prisoners and give-no-quarter eighth-grade algebra teacher.
We all had a Mr. Collins. The professional teacher. The instructor waiting for his (or her) students each day with his tie knotted, shoes shined and textbook opened.
Kevin is a solid D student, kills himself to get a C and then miraculously pulls off a B on a quiz. The sky is not the limit because between the sky and the ground, Kevin, like most of us, is freighted with limitations. Limitations don’t mean he can’t give it the old college try, and he does.
When Mr. Collins sees Kevin’s effort, he invites him to come after school and drill in preparation for the final. Three days before the final, Mr. Collins unexpectedly shuts down the sessions saying he has something else to do after school.
“I thought you were my friend,” Kevin says, stricken that he might face the test unprepared.
“I was never your friend,” Mr. Collins said. “I was your teacher.”
Kevin tanks the test to spite himself and Mr. Collins (“I’ll show him.”) and when he returns to school on Monday, he finds the classroom locked. Unbeknownst to his students, Mr. Collins had not been well and passed away over the weekend.
When the graded tests are distributed by the principal, who has taken over the class, Kevin’s is missing. Mr. Collins, as almost his last act on earth, has torn up Kevin’s test because he thinks his student is better than that, and Kevin takes the test again.
When he finishes, Kevin hands the principal the test and says, “You don’t need to grade it, it’s an A.”
Kevin has learned the lesson and lessons beyond binomials that will probably stick with him long past his middle-school years.
Teachers can do that. The good ones linger. My list includes Mr. Cato, Ms. Ellis, Mr. Miller, Mrs. Jameson, Roger Kaye and Philip Rieff among others. Everyone has their own honor roll.
We become friends with some of our teachers later on, but if we don’t, it doesn’t matter. What does is that they taught, we learned and the experience could be maddening, bruising and thrilling.
This is an unusual end to a school year but I suspect both graduates and returnees will have had a few teachers whom they will remember, tell stories about, shake their heads over and ultimately be glad they had them.
I interviewed a teacher at an elementary school in south Bakersfield years ago who was a week away from the end of the year and his retirement. It was late May, a time when many of his peers had relaxed, taken the pressure off and were letting the year run out.
Not this man. He was still teaching. His tie was knotted, his shoes were shined and pants were creased. The students had their heads down, pencils sharpened and were scratching their way through lessons.
“I teach until the last day of school,” he said.
That lesson was a lesson unto itself. Never quit and never stop until the last day.
Every day is important. Every day counts. Every day means something.
I remember him but, more importantly, I’ll bet some of his students do too.
“The Wonder Years” is available on Hulu. The aforementioned episode, "Goodbye," is episode 19 of season three.
