Kobe Bryant died a gracious man.
Sunday, after LeBron James had passed him as No. 3 on the all-time scoring list with 33,644 points, Kobe sent this message via Twitter: "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother."
“My brother,” “King James,” these are words from a gracious man who didn’t always come across that way during his playing days.
There is no way this isn’t sad, starting with Kobe's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, who was also on board the helicopter that crashed midday on Sunday near Calabasas along with her father and seven other people. They were on their way to the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks for basketball practice when the crash occurred.
Sad for everybody. The other passengers, pilot and an adoring father and his daughter. Kobe and his wife, Vanessa, had four girls.
Kobe, who turned pro after graduating from Lower Merion High School near Philadelphia had a great career and a complicated one. We can acknowledge complicated without parsing through it. That’s for another day, column and columnist.
For now, the highlights:
Five-time NBA champion (2000-2002, 2009, 2010)
Two-time NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (2009–2010)
NBA MVP (2008)
Academy Award winner for best animated short film (2018)
18-time NBA All-Star (1998, 2000–2016)
Four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP (2002, 2007, 2009, 2011)
11-time All-NBA First Team (2002–2004, 2006–2013).
There is more but it’s not important. Suffice to say he was as close to an unstoppable force on the basketball court as there was.
It matters little, but Kobe was not my favorite Laker. He followed Magic Johnson and although they were both on teams that won five championships, they did it differently.
Magic was the consummate team player. He wanted everybody else to score, play to their potential and share in the glory.
That was not Kobe. The impression was that he would have preferred to do it alone. If the rules did not require five players per side, Kobe might have gone on the court with one other teammate or when everything was dropping, alone.
Solitary approach aside, it was impossible not to admire his work ethic. His off-season training sessions were legendary. Maybe his aloneness spared his teammates years of pain in the gym.
His willpower was astonishing. Game after game, year after year, he willed the Lakers to victories until the end when he couldn’t. The “I can do it alone” construct eventually collapsed.
People wondered, I did, what his next chapter would look like. Would he be able to stay away from the Staples Center, the team and basketball itself.
It seemed so. Kobe, extremely bright, started a media and data company called Bryant Stibel. He became a devoted father to his four girls.
Kobe was becoming and, given his discipline, passion and dedication, who knows what he would have become.
His last public tweet was to LeBron congratulating him on his achievements. It was Kobe’s greatest assist, a loosening of the fist and an indication that he welcomed company to the constellation of athletic stars and was grateful to be part of the firmament himself.
