The text read: “Henry William Benham 4:07 4/19/20 7 lbs 5 oz.”
Sam is a man of few words. Few and simple is sometimes best. Never more than now.
Sam is our middle son and more importantly married to Lauren. Henry William Benham is their second child and our fourth grandchild. One, two, three or four — this doesn’t get old.
The name is basic but versatile. Henry William could be a baseball player, a shoemaker, a lawyer or, if you’ve been watching English period pieces, a future king of England.
William does have English roots. Lauren’s grandfather, William, was from Norwich and lived to 101. Lauren loved her grandfather and Sam had enough respect for their relationship that when they visited him several years ago in England, Sam let William win at Scrabble, which will forever be known in our family lore as a great sacrifice, given Sam’s fierce competitive spirit.
Sam and Lauren live eight houses down the street from us. That’s convenient for a lot of things, as it was when Lauren called Sue early Sunday morning and said her water had broken. It was a two-minute walk to their house to watch 3½-year-old Nora, who was fast asleep, while her parents went to the hospital to start the waiting game.
“What is it about babies and the night?” Sue said, having some experience in the matter since all of ours came that way.
Lauren’s suitcase and purse with a new parent’s guide wedged in the top was sitting by the door along with an ice chest that I assume was Sam’s. He wanted to be prepared whether he was playing a home game or away.
“Do you think we should go to the hospital now?” Lauren asked. Sue had an opinion (“Yes”) but there may have never been anybody less qualified to answer that question than me so I stayed quiet. She would have been better off asking Dougie the Puggie.
Nora was asleep. Given that we had been quarantined for several weeks prior to this night, we made up for lost time over the next 24 hours. The next night Nora slept in the bed between us. She helped Sue make chocolate cupcakes and we read stories, played tag and took a Jacuzzi.
•••
Communications from the hospital Sunday morning and through the early afternoon were medical updates: contractions, degree of effacement, the sort of thing that can make a lay person sound like he’s just graduated from medical school. I’m never quite sure how much information to give to friends and family so I usually err on the side of less because I’m not convinced anybody cares. Better to give them the news when the baby is born.
Several times we asked Nora what she thought about becoming a big sister.
“I am Nora, not a big sister.”
Everybody has their own way of sharing the spotlight and Nora wasn’t about to give up being Nora and all the privileges her position entailed for some little interloper.
Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Nora and I were upstairs sorting the coins in the Mason jar into their respective piles — pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters — when I heard Sue say, “He has been born” and for a minute, I thought maybe she meant the King of Kings rather than Henry William who, if he played his cards right, could become a future one.
Sue and I had a moment. A good moment. A moment that we do not take for granted.
Photos began to appear on phones.
“He’s so beautiful,” Sue said. “He’s perfect.”
No reason to throw him back but it was clear there was room for improvement over the next week or so as he began to round into shape, but this is the difference between men and women. Men are shallow. Women are not.
•••
Lauren came home from the hospital around dinnertime Monday evening to a house with welcome signs in the window. The light was intensely beautiful. Maybe it was spring, but maybe it was a new soul.
An hour and half later, we walked down with Nora so she could meet her brother. Sam was sitting in a chair with Henry on his lap, looking intently at the sleeping baby. There is no look like that look.
Sue’s turn. You know what that was like and then mine. Hold yourself together. Too late. Much, much too late.
Lauren’s grandfather would have been proud. So would have Sam’s. I like to think they are proud together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.