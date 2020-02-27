The first thing we saw at the Santa Barbara Zoo was a Rüppell’s griffon vulture and a fluffy white bunny in a huge open-air cage. Nora stared at the cute bunny.
“I think that bunny is breakfast,” said the bearded man behind us, who had a curly haired little guy in tow.
Breakfast? That cute white bunny looked like spring. Easter morning. The bunny in “The Runaway Bunny." Couldn’t they have gotten a brown bunny, a gray bunny or a bunny that looked more like a rat?
“Let’s get away before something happens,” said Sue, taking Nora’s hand.
Recently we took Nora, our 3½-year-old granddaughter to the Santa Barbara Zoo. Her experience thus far with animals has been limited to pony rides, porch cat Allie, and Dougie, her family’s black pug.
We spent the night before in Ventura at the Clock Tower Inn. Our room was on the second floor and Nora discovered elevator buttons. She’d march in, station herself in front of the control panel and punch 1, 2 or both like she was a veteran operator.
The only thing better than elevator buttons were the joy of the small hotel soaps. The small elegant bottles of shampoo, body wash and lotion. It was as if she’d unpacked her Christmas stocking.
Two beds, lots of pillows and the first thing she wanted to do was unpack her pink suitcase, if only to make sure that her snacks were still intact.
Before dinner that night, she ordered a Shirley Temple at The Blue Agave Restaurant & Tequilas. We’d like to think it was her first because if grandparents have a speciality it is with “firsts.” If it wasn’t, then it must have been a pretty good Shirley Temple because she is still talking about it with her parents days later.
Earlier on Sunday, we went to Ventura Pier. Hard to know what to do: Play on the playground on the beach or let the waves chase you toward the shore in the game children have been playing since time immemorial.
We had pepperoni pizza that night in our room but when you’re going to the zoo the next day, you’re almost too excited to eat. Given the Shirley Temple before dinner, Nora wouldn’t be the first person to have drunk her dinner.
Nora rode her scooter to breakfast at the Cajun Kitchen. The zoo opened at 10 a.m. and we were there at 9:50. The Santa Barbara Zoo is to zoos what a school carnival is to Disney World. Charm and fun on a small scale.
Tickets in hand, Nora ran ahead, choosing from one of three paths. I wasn’t sure we’d ever see her again and, if we did, she might be wearing a brown uniform and feeding the toucans by hand.
She ran, she roamed and occasionally she looked at the otters, giraffes, gorillas, Chilean flamingos and black swans.
We walked past a children’s play area that had a small hill covered in artificial turf and for the next 30 minutes she joined a slew of children climbing and sliding down the hill on cardboard.
King Kong could have been playing hopscotch with a dinosaur and you weren’t getting those kids away from that hill and their cardboard. Parents sat on cement mushrooms and benches consulting their zoo guides and you could almost hear what they were thinking: “We paid $40 to come to the zoo and all they want to do is slide down a hill?”
Yep, that’s all they want to do unless you threw in the bouncy house located on the other side of the Asian small-clawed otters that weren’t getting much love either.
There is no way, we are going to spend $5 on the bouncy house, I thought, but we found a way because we came to our senses and were glad we did.
I’m not sure what Nora will remember about her trip to the zoo but it may include elevator buttons, hotel soaps and missing her parents but realizing she could make it on her own.
For us, it will be watching her footsteps in the sand as she tried to outrun the waves, running into the zoo with so many paths from which to choose and her standing on the metal fence looking down at the giraffes, if only for a moment.
Years from now, she may take her own grandchildren. Buy them a bag of Goldfish, and buoyed by the sound, smell and taste, remember the joy of being 3.
