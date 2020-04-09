The last song on John Prine’s last album, "Tree of Forgiveness," is called “When I Get to Heaven.” Everything you need to know about Prine, who died Tuesday at 73 due to complications of the coronavirus, is in that song.
When somebody talks about dying and going to heaven, you think, this could get serious, however with Prine, you never know and if you do know, you know he can switch gears, reverse course and go for the funny bone when you least expect it. If Prine pitched, he’d be a knuckleballer, with a curve that could send you back to the dugout.
The world needs humor, never more than now. Anybody who makes us laugh and sees the lighter side of life deserves a statue, an ovation and a chicken dinner.
“When I Get to Heaven” starts with: “When I get to heaven, I'm gonna shake God's hand. Thank him for more blessings than one man can stand.”
Prine was grateful for a life and a career that included 11 Grammy nominations, winning it twice, receiving the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year and being regarded by fans and peers like Bob Dylan as one of the best songwriters in the last half century.
Prine can’t stay serious for long, though:
“Then I'm gonna get a guitar and start a rock 'n' roll band.
“Check into a swell hotel; ain't the afterlife grand?
“And then I'm gonna get a cocktail: vodka and ginger ale.
“Yeah, I'm gonna smoke a cigarette that's nine miles long.”
Prine planned to have fun:
“Then as God as my witness, I'm gettin' back into show business.
“I'm gonna open up a nightclub called 'The Tree of Forgiveness.'
“And forgive everybody ever done me any harm.
“Well, I might even invite a few choice critics, those syph'litic parasitics.”
If you come up with one phrase in your life as clever as “syph'litic parasitics,” you can call it a day. Put your pencil down, go outside and walk to the end of the rainbow.
“Yeah when I get to heaven, I'm gonna take that wristwatch off my arm.
“What are you gonna do with time after you've bought the farm?”
Prine switches gears:
“And them I'm gonna go find my mom and dad, and good old brother Doug.
“Well I bet him and cousin Jackie are still cuttin' up a rug.
“I wanna see all my mama's sisters, 'cause that's where all the love starts.
“I miss 'em all like crazy, bless their little hearts.”
This is poignant and you're ready for more except this is John Prine.
“And I always will remember these words my daddy said.
'He said, 'Buddy, when you're dead, you're a dead (expletive)head.'"
A celebrity death evokes a different response because our relationship to them is through their work.
Given his hundreds of songs, I’m grateful more than sad. Prine left but he left something behind.
“Something” includes a message and a reminder: Good work doesn’t come without a certain amount of suffering, so work hard but don’t take yourself too seriously because no one cares. When your time comes, and you “smoke a cigarette that is nine miles long,” you want people to say, “Why not? He deserves it.”
Should John Prine be new to you, a few recommendations are listed below. Don’t mind his voice that went through two bouts of throat cancer. Listen to the words, melodies, insights and sheer fun. There are 100 more. Treat yourself during a time when you have time.
Songs to check out on YouTube include “When I Get to Heaven," “Summer’s End,” “Boulder to Birmingham," “Wedding Bells," "Back Street Affair," "Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln, Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)," “Sam Stone" and “Souvenirs” (co-written with Steve Goodman).
