A friend recently found himself with skunk problems and, given what has happened since, perhaps I wasn’t as sympathetic as I could have been.
His saga involved identifying the species with some expert night vision, camera work, hiring a wildlife service that specializes in skunks and then finally ridding himself of the original skunk only to have another one move in in its place seemingly the next evening after Skunk No. 1 had been trapped and released in more skunk-friendly habitat.
My sympathy ran skin deep and underneath was the warmth that came from a friend having a problem, a problem we did not share.
Skunks are cute. They look like the sort of wild animals that would make a good pet if all things were equal, and with skunks, of course, all things not equal.
In most ways, skunks elicit more goodwill than opossums, another familiar visitor to local neighborhoods, backyards and garages.
It’s hard to make a case for an opossum unless it’s a young opossum but even a baby is cute due mainly to its size rather than possessing cunning features.
Although opossums are not from the rat family, in the middle of the night those beady eyes look hauntingly familiar. Credit must be given to opossums for devouring snails, slugs, insects and even small rodents and cleaning up spilled garbage and fruit that has fallen off trees.
Skunks look as if they are from the teddy bear and stuffed animal family except for one thing. The thing. The thing that makes them slightly less popular than almost anything on earth save a raccoon or a porcupine.
Skunks draw you in with their stylish black-and-white coats, their cute waddle that says “I’m not in a hurry and I’m sure you know why.” You can make a case for skunks until the stink and then whatever fetching storyline you have constructed shatters like wine glasses at a Jewish wedding.
This has been a year for skunks with frequent sightings and few neighborhoods spared. One family had 12 removed and another friend two. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the skunk population exploded this year exceeded only by the rabbit population on the bike path, both being cute but semi-lethal when they choose to be.
“I’m good now,” he said the other day when I asked for a status report. “I had two and now I have none.”
I may have told him I was happy for him but I didn’t mean it and he knew I didn’t mean it. His daily play-by-play, the expense of having the skunks removed, the de-skunking a dog at 3 a.m. was entertaining and just what the doctor ordered during these serious times where taking delight in a friend’s skunk problem is not only welcome distraction but fair game.
•••
A few days later, I left town for a four-day vacation and when I returned, I walked into the garage in order to put away my surfing gear and stand-up paddleboard. There was a smell, the smell coming both from the contents of the garage, which included both hard and soft goods, as well as from Charlie, our little terrier/dachshund mix.
Charlie didn’t appear to be unhappy — that tableau had probably happened hours if not days before — but he didn’t smell good either. Although he had not taken a full facial, he had, as my Dad used to say, had a daub of the brush.
“Did you have your skunks dropped off at our house?” I asked the friend the next time I saw him.
He thought it was funny. He thought it was funny and I'm not sure he answered the question either. He had gotten his and now I had gotten mine and he was taking solid pleasure in mine as long as mine was mine.
Without a fancy camera system, I don't know if it's one skunk or 10. The smell ebbs and flows, dependent perhaps on Charlie’s willingness to engage during the night. However Charlie smells more like dog rather than skunk, so maybe he is learning.
“Learning.” That’s a concept. Charlie’s owner might try that one.