Then, it begins.
“Do you think we can get the Christmas tree today?” Sue asked.
The last few years we’ve been buying our tree from the lot on California in front of the old Mervyn's. Tree shopping is like a beach vacation. People have a tendency to return to the places where memories have been forged.
This lot is run by a drug outreach program. The employees are polite, cheerful, load your tree for you and call you “brother.” The men have shaved heads. The women have hair.
By going there, I’d like to think I am helping my brothers, brother.
Christmas tree lots always seem cold. It can be sunny and 70 all around but once you step inside the lot, you’d think the forecast was for snow and sub-zero temperatures. People wear boots, parkas and tromp around like they’re in the Black Forest.
Customers approach Christmas tree lots warily. They step slowly out of their cars. No one wants to buy the wrong tree. My bent is to buy the first tree I see and then get back for the second quarter of the Rams game, but I know this is not savvy tree shopping.
The tree must exude confidence but not arrogance. Be pretty but not glamorous. Humble but not pathetic because if you choose a sad tree, your house will be filled with holiday melancholy.
Guests will notice and leave early. The mail will stop coming. Christmas carolers will adopt an every-other-house approach.
“There is just something not right with their house. It must be that tree of theirs. Charlie Brown could have chosen that tree.”
After buying trees for more than 40 years, we have developed some expertise. We specialize in choosing crooked trees or what tree experts call, leaners. These trees look as if they were grown in Mojave in 120 mph winds.
No matter how they look on the lot, when we get them home, the tops of the trees are like weathervanes and point one direction or another.
“This one is pretty, I wonder what it’s called,” Sue said.
“That’s a Norman,” Brother said.
“I’ve never heard of a Norman before,” Sue said.
I hadn’t either but it sounded Scandinavian. Something the big, blond folks up north have been working on for generations. Turns out the variety is called Nordmann, or in Bakersfield, Norman.
The Nordmanns were first grown in Nordway. When I studied the map, I learned that Nordway is near Findland.
“What do you think of this tree?” Sue asked.
It was one of the finest Nordmanns I’ve ever seen.
“We like this tree,” Sue said to a brother. “How much?”
He quoted a price that was more than we wanted to spend but what else is new. I didn’t have the heart to bargain because it might be the difference between sheets and no sheets.
“I have a $10 off coupon from last year,” Sue said, pulling out a crumpled piece of white paper that looked like it been blowing in the desert wind moments before.
She handed it to the man who was helping us and he stared at it like last year had been a long time ago.
He carried Norman to the tree stand, fired up the chainsaw and leveled off the base of the trunk and then nailed both the green plastic water catcher and the two by fours to the bottom.
We carried the tree carefully inside when we got home, trying not to scratch the front door or rip off any branches on the way in. Sue put down the towel and we placed the tree on top.
That’s when we had our first Christmas miracle. A straight tree. Christmas had begun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.